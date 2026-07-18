Travis Kelce’s Honeymoon Plans With Taylor Swift Revealed as Chiefs Training Camp Nears

“They have been planning this for weeks and have already informed friends and family that they will be ‘off the grid’ during this time,” a source told The Sun. “Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The report added that Kelce and Swift have plenty of destinations in mind, from the Caribbean to Europe to Asia and Australia.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience where they can just be themselves, enjoy the time together before going back to work,” the source told the outlet. “They are really looking forward to it.”

The couple will need to leave quickly to cover all of those destinations, with the report noting that the timing is “slated to ensure Kelce is able to start training camp with the Chiefs in late July.”

Chiefs Excited for Travis Kelce’s Return

Kelce had briefly contemplated retirement after the conclusion of last season, but ultimately decided to return to the Chiefs on a new three-year contract. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was excited for him to come back, sharing some praise for the tight end in an interview with Yahoo Sports.

Mahomes said Kelce is important to the team both on and off the field.

“Obviously, he has the physical gifts to go out there and be that size with that speed and looseness and catch the football,” Mahomes said.

“But I think what makes him who he is — the leader and the person that he is — [are] the teammates around him want him to succeed because he’s gonna give everything he has for the guys around him.”

Kelce and the Chiefs found themselves in unfamiliar territory last season, missing the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. The team faces more uncertainty heading into the 2026 season as Mahomes continues to rehab a torn ACL that cut short his season in December. Though he is on track to return for Week 1, the team has not yet set a definitive timeline for when he will return to the field.