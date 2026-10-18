Chiefs Star Travis Kelce’s Injury Likely to Result in Severe NFL Punishment

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter of the team’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and there is a strong chance the hit in question is going to result in a considerable punishment from the NFL.

Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley appeared to execute an illegal hip-drop tackle while bringing Kelce down, which is what resulted in the TE’s ankle issue that knocked him out of the game for a brief time.

David J. Chao, a former lead team doctor in the NFL for nearly two decades, shared video of the play on social media.

Several others commented on the play in its immediate aftermath, including media members like PJ Green of The Kansas City Star.

“Daiyan Henley’s tackle on Travis Kelce was a sliding hip drop where his shoulder dinged Kelce’s ankle,” Green wrote on X.

Chargers LB Daiyan Henley Could Face NFL Fine Upwards of $20,000

The league will review the play and its Office of Gameday Accountability will ultimately issue a ruling, though the video evidence and the widespread public sentiment is that Henley committed an illegal play on the tackle.

If the NFL agrees, the linebacker is liable to face a five-figure fine.

According to the league’s official website, the initial penalty for a hip-drop tackle, which the NFL defines as an act of unnecessary roughness, is $17,911. A second offense costs the player in question a $23,822 fine.

Travis Kelce Returned to Game, Contributed to Chiefs’ 5th Straight Win to Start Season

Chiefs doctors checked out Kelce multiple times on the sideline, thoroughly taping his ankle both underneath and over top of his cleat.

Kelce returned to action and had amassed 53 yards on four catches with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. At that junction in the contest, Kansas City held a 22-6 lead over the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs entered the contest off a bye in Week 5 with an undefeated record and are poised to join the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings as the only 5-o teams in the league. Minnesota is off this week on a bye, while the 49ers host the Washington Commanders tomorrow on Monday Night Football.