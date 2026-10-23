Travis Kelce Sends Clear Message Amid Injury Concern Days Before Chiefs-Seahawks Game

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football but questions surround Travis Kelce’s playing status. Kelce is dealing with an ankle injury sustained early in the Chargers-Chiefs game.

The star’s status has prompted concern from Chiefs fans as Kelce has been limited in the practices leading up to the team’s showdown against the Super Bowl champs. While the Chiefs have yet to officially announce Kelce’s status, the good news is that the playmaker is talking like someone who expects to play against the Seahawks.

During the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce discussed his desire to finally win in Seattle.

“Seattle is a place, I don’t know if I’ve won in Seattle,” Kelce noted in the October 21, 2026, episode. “It is a tough place to (expletive) play, man. You go up there to that Northwest with those 12s flying around, man.

“And especially this year’s team, they always have a good defense. This team… they got a little bit of bully ball mentality. It’s a tough team. They fly around, kind of in your face all the time, especially on the defensive side,” Kelce added.

“And we know how good Sam Darnold is and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And I got nothing but a ton of respect for them. And obviously Cooper Kupp, our guy, friend of the show.”

Travis Kelce Is Talking Like Someone Who Will Play vs. Seahawks Amid Injury Concerns

The Seahawks are just 1-3 in the last four games since Sam Darnold returned from a glute injury. Kelce is expecting a “pissed” off Seahawks team in primetime.

The important thing is that Kelce is talking like someone who expects to be on the field.

“They’re 3-3, the defending champs, 3-3,” Kelce added. “They’re gonna (expletive) be pissed, you know?

“If they’re not already, they’re gonna come out and we’re gonna have probably our biggest challenge already to date,” Kelce continued.

“And we gotta go to work this week, man. We gotta figure some things out.”

Chiefs News: Travis Kelce Has Been Limited in Practices Ahead of Seahawks Game

It is also worth noting that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not seem overly concerned about Kelce’s injury following the team’s win against the Chargers. Injuries can change over time, but it would be a surprise if Kelce does not play against the Seahawks.

“Kelce tweaked his ankle there,” Reid said during his October 18, press conference, per A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman.

“Continued to play, might be a little sore tomorrow, but he did a nice job tonight.”