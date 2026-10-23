Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce Sends Clear Message Amid Injury Concern Days Before Chiefs-Seahawks Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 18: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football but questions surround Travis Kelce’s playing status. Kelce is dealing with an ankle injury sustained early in the Chargers-Chiefs game.

The star’s status has prompted concern from Chiefs fans as Kelce has been limited in the practices leading up to the team’s showdown against the Super Bowl champs. While the Chiefs have yet to officially announce Kelce’s status, the good news is that the playmaker is talking like someone who expects to play against the Seahawks.

During the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce discussed his desire to finally win in Seattle.

“Seattle is a place, I don’t know if I’ve won in Seattle,” Kelce noted in the October 21, 2026, episode. “It is a tough place to (expletive) play, man. You go up there to that Northwest with those 12s flying around, man.

“And especially this year’s team, they always have a good defense. This team… they got a little bit of bully ball mentality. It’s a tough team. They fly around, kind of in your face all the time, especially on the defensive side,” Kelce added.

“And we know how good Sam Darnold is and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And I got nothing but a ton of respect for them. And obviously Cooper Kupp, our guy, friend of the show.”

Travis Kelce Is Talking Like Someone Who Will Play vs. Seahawks Amid Injury Concerns

Kansas City Chiefs v Seattle Seahawks - NFL Preseason 2025
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 15: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks embraces Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The Seahawks are just 1-3 in the last four games since Sam Darnold returned from a glute injury. Kelce is expecting a “pissed” off Seahawks team in primetime.

The important thing is that Kelce is talking like someone who expects to be on the field.

“They’re 3-3, the defending champs, 3-3,” Kelce added. “They’re gonna (expletive) be pissed, you know?

“If they’re not already, they’re gonna come out and we’re gonna have probably our biggest challenge already to date,” Kelce continued.

“And we gotta go to work this week, man. We gotta figure some things out.”

Chiefs News: Travis Kelce Has Been Limited in Practices Ahead of Seahawks Game

Seattle Seahawks v Kansas City Chiefs
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 28: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches NFL preseason game action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

It is also worth noting that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not seem overly concerned about Kelce’s injury following the team’s win against the Chargers. Injuries can change over time, but it would be a surprise if Kelce does not play against the Seahawks.

“Kelce tweaked his ankle there,” Reid said during his October 18, press conference, per A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman.

“Continued to play, might be a little sore tomorrow, but he did a nice job tonight.”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

0 Comments

Travis Kelce Sends Clear Message Amid Injury Concern Days Before Chiefs-Seahawks Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Chiefs News

More Heavy on Chiefs News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x