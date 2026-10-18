Travis Kelce Injury News: Chiefs Star Sparks Concern After Leaving Chargers Game

Travis Kelce sustained a right ankle injury just minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs‘ matchup against the Las Angeles Chargers began. Kelce limped off the field and headed to the trainer’s table.

The CBS broadcast showed Kelce taking his shoe off as the Chiefs medical staff wrapped the tight end’s ankle. Kelce returned to the field after having his ankle taped and will try to play through the injury.

“By video, mild right high eversion ankle sprain,” former NFL team doctor David Chao detailed in an October 18, message on X.

“Possible to tape and return.”

Here’s what you need to know about Kelce’s injury.

Travis Kelce Injury: Chiefs TE Left Chargers Game Multiple Times With Ankle Injury

Kelce once again returned to the sidelined after playing just a few snaps. It appeared Kelce wanted additional tape on the injured ankle after the initial tape job.

“Daiyan Henley’s tackle on Travis Kelce was a sliding hip drop where his shoulder dinged Kelce’s ankle,” The Kansas City Star’s PJ Green noted in an October 18, message on X.

“They’ll probably tape him up and see how it goes. Definitely could’ve been a flag.”

Travis Kelce’s Retirement Timeline Remains a Mystery

Kelce’s future has sparked plenty of attention after the star appeared to consider retirement over the offseason. Ultimately, Kelce signed a one-year, $12 million deal to return to the Chiefs in 2026.

It remains to be seen if this will be Kelce’s final season. Kelce has yet to announce a retirement timeline, but there is already plenty of speculation about his next career.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Heading Towards a ‘Bidding War’ Between Media Companies: Insider

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes that Kelce will spark a “bidding war” among media companies once the playmaker officially retires. Kelce has already dipped his toes into a potential media career thanks to the massively popular “New Heights” podcast alongside his brother Jason Kelce.

“He’s going to be the one they all want,” Florio explained on “Pardon My Take,” per Arrowhead Pride. “And as it stands, CBS is going to be looking, ESPN is going to be looking, and Prime Video did that extension with (Kirk) Herbstreit, which basically has a clause that says if we find anyone better, we can tear up your contract.

“So there could be a three-way bidding war for Travis Kelce, and I think they’re all going to want him. And I think he’s going to be in a booth somewhere next year.”