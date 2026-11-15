Chiefs Gets Concerning Travis Kelce Update After Ankle Injury

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce left the field limping against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 with an ankle injury and his status for the remainder of the contest is now up in the air.

The Chiefs updated Kelce’s status after he headed to the locker room in the middle of the first quarter, and while the news was not catastrophic by any means, it certainly was not great either.

“Travis Kelce (ankle) & Jared Wiley (right ankle) are both questionable to return,” Nate Taylor of ESPN reported via X.

Travis Kelce Suffered Ankle Injury Against Chargers in Week 6, Was Able to Return to Action

For what it’s worth, former NFL team doctor David Chao offered an optimistic diagnosis from afar based on the video evidence that he saw during the play that knocked Kelce out, at least temporarily.

“Headed to locker room for left ankle,” Chao wrote. “Came in with recent ankle issues.”

Headed to locker room for left ankleCame in with recent ankle issues https://t.co/V9fJeM3ZEY — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 15, 2026

“#TravisKelce limps off,” Chao wrote in a connected post. “By video, expecting a return.”

Kelce sustained an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. That injury also took place early in the contest. However, Kelce was able to get back onto the field for the remainder of that game and provide solid production.

So far this season, Kelce has 33 catches for 482 yards and two TDs. He added one grab for 23 yards before leaving the game against Atlanta. It was on that catch that Kelce suffered his injury.

Chiefs’ Pass-Catchers Have Been Plagued by Injury All Season

The Chiefs have battled injury concerns to their group of pass-catchers all year long.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice suffered a hamstring strain in Week 4, which cost him multiple games. In the same contest, deep threat wideout Tyquan Thornton suffered a dislocated ankle that is likely to cost him most, if not all, of the regular season. He was in the midst of a career-best performance at the time.

Kelce sustained an ankle issue in Week 6, as mentioned above, before dealing with another in Week 10. And last week, Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy suffered a hamstring strain of his own, though he was able to get back onto the field in time for the game against the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday.

In part because of the injury concerns and also because they did not add any impact pass-catchers over the offseason via free agency or the draft, the Chiefs traded a fourth-round pick and a fifth-rounder to the Indianapolis Colts for wideout Josh Downs and a seventh-rounder at the deadline last week.

Downs made his first appearance for Kansas City in Atlanta as both a receiver and a punt returner. He had one catch for 21 yards early in the second quarter.