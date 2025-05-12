Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Announce Exciting News

Travis Kelce is enjoying his time during the offseason, as the Kansas City Chiefs regroup for what will hopefully be another big run in the upcoming season. Kelce keeps busy with plenty of projects, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, also keeps him occupied, so he actually doesn’t have a lot of downtime during the offseason.

Now, the award-winning tight end and his brother, Jason Kelce, are making the most of their time by hosting plenty of high-profile guests on their podcast, “New Heights.” Of course, Jason is retired from the NFL, so it’s not really his offseason, but he does serve as an ESPN analyst during the season, so it’s a bit less busy for him now. Ahead of the brothers’ Wednesday, May 14 episode, the two made a major announcement.

Big Announcement from Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce

On Monday, May 12, Travis and Jason announced that they will be hosting an in-person show, which is super rare. Usually, the guys welcome guests in different settings, so this is a special move.

They also announced that they will be interviewing football stars Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth. Fitzpatrick is a legend in the NFL, having played in the league for 17 seasons. He actually started as quarterback for nine teams, the most in NFL history. He’s also the only NFL player to have a passing touchdown with eight separate teams. Whitworth is another former NFL star, who served as tackle for 16 seasons in the league. He was with the Cincinnati Bengals for 11 seasons and the Los Angeles Rams for five seasons.

It will be interesting to see Fitzpatrick and Whitworth on the show, because Travis and Jason often bring in non-sports guests, such as Ben Stiller and Jason Sudeikis. They have yet to have Swift on the show, so hopefully that will happen one day.

Previous Guests Include Travis and Jason Kelce’s Mom

On May 7, the Kelce brothers hosted their mom, Donna, in honor of Mother’s Day. It was a sweet gesture, and Donna seemed very comfortable on the show.

During the show’s introduction, Travis said, “Haven’t had Mama Kelce on the show in a while, so you guys can get caught up on how Mommy’s doing.” Travis calling her “mommy” didn’t go over well with Jason, who responded, “Travis, you’re a grown man, stop calling Mom ‘Mommy.'”

Jason added, “Mom, is it weird at all that Travis still calls you ‘Mommy’?” to which she replied, “It’s kind of funny, I think it’s hysterical.”

Donna also poked a little fun at Jason for not dating a lot back in the day, stating, “Jason, you really didn’t bring a lot of ladies home. You dated, but I didn’t know any of them. With Trav I met one or two.”

“I knew nothing of anybody that you guys were dating in college,” Donna added. “You told me zero. You were too busy. Did you have any time at all to date?”

Jason responded, “I had plenty of time,” laughing. “I had absolutely zero game, and I looked like an overweight Oompa Loompa, that’s why I had zero game.”