Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Make Surprise Announcement

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, formerly of the Eagles, have made a special announcement.

Travis Kelce is enjoying his offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he’s still keeping busy with his various projects, which include his popular “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason. Meanwhile, Jason is always on the offseason, since the former NFL star retired from the league last year.

So, if fans of Travis and Jason want to get their fix, the best way, right now, is through the podcast. Each week, the show hosts various guests, and although they have yet to welcome Taylor Swift on the show, who obviously is Travis’ girlfriend, the two did make a podcast announcement this week.

Famed Comedian to Join Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce

On Tuesday, March 18, Travis and Jason took to social media to announce that this week’s guest on “New Heights” will be none other than comedian, actor and producer Ben Stiller. Talk about the perfect guest for the Gen-X crowd, right?

“Our guest today is from New York City,” Jason said in a clip of his introduction on the podcast, shared by the show’s X account. “He’s a 12-time Teen Choice Award winner, 13-time MTV Movie Award winner, MTV Generational Award and an Emmy winner. You know him from Heavyweights, Zoolander, Tropic Thunder, Dodgeball, Meet the Parents — and now the executive producer and director of Apple TV’s hit show ‘Severance.'”

In the clip, Jason added, “Please welcome to ‘New Heights,’ Mr. Ben Stiller.”

In addition, in the post on X from the show, they asked, “How ya doin’ little Tony? TOMORROW. BEN STILLER.”

The new episode of “New Heights” podcast with Ben Stiller will be published on Wednesday, March 19. We can’t wait to hear what Stiller has to say with the Kelce brothers.

It’s possible that Stiller will talk about his soda pursuits on the show. According to a report from Bloomberg, the actor is looking at plans to kick off a low-sugar soda named Stiller’s. Bloomberg’s report points out a trademark application for Stiller’s, which was filed in November 2024, and describes the soda as a fruit-flavored carbonated beverage.

If it happens, this won’t be the first time Stiller has been linked with soda. Back in 2023, he appeared in a Pepsi Zero Sugar ad during the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce Keeping Busy in the Entertainment World

Travis is known for hosting Prime Video’s “Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?” In addition, he’s enjoyed some cameos, such as appearing in FX’s “Grotesquiere” and “Happy Gilmore 2” starring Adam Sandler.

During his downtime, Travis is also serving as the executive producer for the movie, “My Dead Friend Zoe.” The movie first premiered at South by Southwest last year and officially dropped in late February. The film stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Morgan Freeman and Ed Harris.

Kelce told People magazine in a statement back in February that “being part of ‘My Dead Friend Zoe’ as an executive producer has been an incredible experience.”

He added, “My hope is to continue working on meaningful projects like this — stories that entertain, inspire and make a real impact.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

