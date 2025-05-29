Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce Turn Heads With Major Announcement

While many believe Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is preparing for what could be his final season in the NFL, quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t so sure.

Speaking to reporters after practice on Thursday, May 29, “If it’s the last ride, you’d never know,” Mahomes said. “The way he’s talking about football, the way he’s talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year, he doesn’t seem like a guy [where] it’s his last ride, like he’s tired of the job.”

“He’s in here, he’s working. I know his body feels good. I think it feels even better than even last year before going into last season just because I think he’s motivated to go out there and have an even better year than he had this last.”

While Kelce is entering the final year of his contract, he has not yet announced whether he plans to retire after the 2025 NFL season. In the meantime, the 35-year-old All-Pro continues to solidify his roots in Kansas City, where he owns a $6 million home in Leawood. Kelce supports the local community through 87 and Running, a foundation he established in 2015 to help empower disadvantaged youth.

In partnership with Mahomes, Kelce is opening a new restaurant, 1587 Prime, inside the Loews Hotel in downtown Kansas City. This past week, however, Kelce, and his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, made another major purchase in the community.

Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, Purchased an Ownership Stake of the St. Joseph Goats

Last year, the Chiefs and his older brother, Jason Kelce, became co-owners of Garage Beer, an Ohio-based brewing company. Through Garage Beer, Travis and Jason announced they’re now 1% owners of the St. Joseph’s Goats, an Arena League football team, on May 29.

The indoor football team plays in St. Joseph, Missouri, where the Chiefs have held training camp since 2010. “Garage Beer – the crisp, uncomplicated lager co-owned by Jason and Travis Kelce – is proud to officially announce that we are now owners of the St. Joseph Goats, a professional indoor football team from St. Joseph, Missouri competing in The Arena League,” the company announced in a statement on Thursday.

“From the beer fridge to the front office, the Goats are now powered by the same crisp, uncomplicated energy that fuels Garage Beer. This is more than a sponsorship – it’s a bold, possibly confusing leap into the world of professional sports ownership, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The Goats finished last season 7-1 under head coach Dorsey Goldston III.

Travis Kelce Is Confirmed to Appear at Big Slick Celebrity Weekend



Kelce, along with Mahomes, will attend Big Slick Celebrity Weekend. The annual event raises money for pediatric cancer research at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

In addition to Kelce and Mahomes, the 16th annual fundraiser will include numerous celebrity appearances. The star-studded guest list includes Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, Heidi Gardner, Johnny Knoxville, Kenan Thompson, Al Roker, Rob Riggle, Chris Daughtry, and more.

Following the Big Slick Celebrity Classic Softball Game at Kauffman Stadium on May 30, there’s a party, show, and auction on May 31 at T-Mobile Center. The “Just Us” VIP event on May 29 is already sold out.