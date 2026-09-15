Travis Kelce Makes NFL History During 3rd Quarter vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has made a lot of NFL history throughout his career.

He already owns several records and accolades, and has now moved past an NFL legend in a huge statistical category. With his second reception in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Monday night, Kelce has passed Jason Witten for the second-most receiving yards by a tight in league history.

Travis Kelce Now Trails Only Tony Gonzalez in All-Time Receiving Yards by a TE

When he officially jumped over Witten, that put Kelce at 13,067 career receiving yards. That puts him 2,060 yards behind Gonzalez for the most by a tight end ever. If Kelce remains healthy throughout the 2026 season, and returns in 2027, he’ll have a shot to break Gonzalez’s record.

Kelce (1,082) still trails Witten (1,228) and Gonzalez (1,325) in receptions by a tight end. He could eclipse Witten if he plays in 2027, but would likely have to play multiple more years to pass Gonzalez. For the most ever touchdowns by a tight end, Kelce (82) trails Gonzalez (111), Antonio Gates (116), Rob Gronkowski (92), and Jimmy Graham (89).

Travis Kelce Still Has Strong Passion for Playing

Kelce has consistently expressed that he still enjoys the little things about playing in the NFL. It’s not out of the question that he continues to play beyond 2026, but he certainly seems to be taking his career one year at a time. Even at 36 years old, Kelce should have a prominent role in Kansas City’s passing attack in 2026.

The Chiefs could lean heavily on Kelce yet again in 2026. They didn’t add much receiving help during the offseason, and no other tight end on the roster is going to come close to making the impact Kelce makes. Hopefully wide receivers such as Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton, along with a revamped rushing attack, will take some pressure off of Kelce during his 14th season.

However, Kelce should still be able to produce at a high level. He may not be in his prime anymore, but the 36-year-old still has some spring in his step. Last season Kelce recorded 463 yards after the catch, which was the third-highest total among all NFL tight ends. In 2025 he led the Chiefs in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.