Jason Kelce Says the Change in Travis Kelce Is ‘Staggering’

Jason Kelce said in a podcast interview that his brother Travis Kelce’s personal transformation has been “staggering.”

He made the comments on the Fitz & Whit podcast.

“It’s been staggering, honestly,” Jason Kelce told podcast co-hosts Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth, who are both professional football players.

“One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up,” Jason Kelce said on the podcast. “He was like Peter Pan, the lost boys.” But he attributed his brother’s “changing” personality to the people he’s got in his life.

“I think that sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you,” he said on the podcast. “That’s a good thing.” Jason didn’t specifically single out Travis’s girlfriend Taylor Swift when making that comment, but she’s obviously a person who came into his life, when they started dating in 2023.

Jason Kelce Said Travis Kelce Hasn’t Changed Too Much, Though

Play

Fitzpatrick got the conversation going by pointing out that in Travis Kelce’s pre-Swift era, he was different, noting, “I don’t think he had any couches” in his house.

According to what Jason told the podcast hosts, Travis Kelce hasn’t lost all of his previous personality.

“Trav, he is growing up. He’s still got that youthful enthusiasm,” Jason said on the podcast. “I think he’ll kind of always have that. It’s just part of his personality.”

Jason added, “I think it’s one of the reasons every teammate has ever loved playing with him.”

The podcasters referred to the change as the “Taylor Swift effect.” The caption on their video says, “why the REAL Taylor Swift Effect has nothing to do with the economy and everything to do with little brother Travis!”

They added, “Special guest Jason Kelce pulls the curtain back on a family empire expanding by the day! The Eagles legend is about to be a father to four DAUGHTERS! But did the future Hall of Famer and his equally famous wife Kylie run out of suitable names?”

Fans gave the thumb’s up on the TMZ comment thread discussing Jason’s comments. “Remaining youthful is a bonus. Stay a kid at heart, but make mature decisions,” wrote one. Another fan wrote, “I love them as a couple.” Travis Kelce and Swift first became acquainted when Travis attended one of her concerts and then invited her to a Kansas City Chiefs’ game.

Travis Kelce Has Previously Discussed How Happy He Is Since Meeting Taylor Swift

Play

Travis has made similar comments about his own life, crediting his current happiness in part to his relationship with Swift.

“I’m enjoying all aspects of life. Me and Taylor are happy,” Travis said in January 2025 on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “I couldn’t be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.”

Travis added, “I think personally, that’s the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you.”