Travis Kelce Seen in Las Vegas With Pop Star and It’s Not Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been taking a break from the spotlight, which is understandable, because they’ve been in the public eye nonstop lately. Following Swift wrapping up her Eras Tour and Kelce closing out the Kansas City Chiefs‘ latest season, both Kelce and Swift decided to keep a low profile and, well, do things that normal couples do.

But, Kelce took a break from keeping a low profile and was spotted out in Las Vegas over the weekend. He wasn’t alone, either.

Travis Kelce Seen With Pop Star in Vegas

During the weekend, Travis and his brother Jason Kelce were seen in Las Vegas at the 2025 8AM Golf Invitational, which is pop star Justin Timberlake’s golf brand’s tournament. Both brothers competed in the tournament, too.

In a video posted by the brand on social media, Travis is pictured playing golf with Timberlake and his brother, plus Michael Phelps. In another shot, Travis is seen out at a casino with the guys, wearing a cap with “TriBeCa” stitched on it, the New York City neighborhood where Swift’s apartment is located.

Swift wasn’t spotted at the event or in any of the footage, but it sounds like it was more of a guys’ night out, anyway. Swift has plenty of friends, so she could surely coordinate a girls’ night out whenever she wants, too.

Will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Be at the Kentucky Derby?

It’s possible that Kelce’s next big stop out in the public is just days away. He’s known for appearing at a certain event that kicks off next weekend.

The Kentucky Derby is an annual stakes race that takes place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. As Go to Louisville notes, “The modern Kentucky Derby is traditionally held on the first Saturday in May (with two notable exceptions: for World War II, when it was held in June, and during the global pandemic of 2020, when it was held in September).” The 2025 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 3.

According to an April 12 report from Deuxmoi, Kelce “has allegedly inquired about renting a full box for the prestigious event.” The outlet also states that, “The box in question reportedly accommodates six people, immediately sparking questions about who might fill those coveted spots.”

Anyone using simple math can figure out that, yes, Swift could be one of the six people sitting in the box seats. If Kelce is planning to have his favorite people with him at the event, it makes sense that Swift would be there. She didn’t attend last year, but she was also busy with the Eras Tour, so this year, her schedule is much more free. So, it’s possible that Swifties will get a new Swift sighting in a matter of days.

Deuxmoi adds that while Kelce “has been known to enjoy the Derby festivities in the past – he was spotted looking dapper at last year’s race, even celebrating a winning bet – the potential addition of Taylor Swift would undoubtedly elevate the celebrity wattage to a whole new level.”