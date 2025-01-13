Travis Kelce Makes Taylor Swift Announcement Before Playoffs

Those who football together stay together, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift seem to be doing both. Swift has become quite the football fan since dating Kelce and has attended 20 of his games, while Kelce has returned the favor and gone to plenty of Swift’s concerts on her worldwide Eras Tour.

Now, Kelce has made an announcement regarding Swift and this weekend’s Kansas City Chiefs playoff game.

Travis Kelce: The Kansas City Chiefs ‘Are About to Win’ With Taylor Swift

Kelce has weekend plans to play in the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game on Saturday, January 18, against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, January 13, Kelce spilled the beans that Swift will be attending the playoff game on Saturday. Now that her Eras Tour has wrapped up, Swift certainly has time to attend the Chiefs’ playoff games, and the fact those games are at home makes it better for her to attend from a security standpoint.

“Is there going to be an aura in that place, a little bit extra? You know what we’re talking about,” host Pat McAfee said to Kelce, referring to the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter.

“Oh yeah, you know it, baby,” Kelce said with a smile. “It’s playoff football, man.”

McAfee then talked about how Swift tends to bring the team good luck when she attends games. Of the 20 Kansas City Chiefs games she’s attended, the Chiefs have only lost three times.

“Hey, is she undefeated?” McAfee asked Kelce. “She rolls into that stadium. I just want to let you know what live bettors do. They see her walk into that stadium and immediately open the phone, like, ‘Yup, Chiefs are about to win.’ That is just literally the feel.”

Swift was at every Chiefs home game in the regular season expect for one, and that one she missed due to a touring commitment. The last Chiefs game she attended was on December 21 when the Chiefs faced the Texans, which is coincidentally the same team they’ll play this weekend.

Travis Kelce Drops News on Taylor Swift’s New Music

Kelce also talked about some new songs that Taylor Swift is working on. Her next release will mark her 12th studio album.

“I’ve listened to all the albums. I’ve heard about them all,” McAfee said. Who knew he was such a Swift fan?

McAfee added, “I appreciate you, dude. I also think there’s one coming where it’s going to be great, like, a guy good thing. Like, that’ll be great, in my house.”

Kelce then said that “there might be a few” new songs in the works but didn’t really answer when McAfee asked if he’s heard any of the new tunes.

“You know I can’t say, you know I can’t say…any of that,” Kelce said. “I hear music everywhere.”

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will go up against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday, January 18, at 4:30 p.m. ET, at Arrowhead Stadium.