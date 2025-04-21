Travis Kelce Makes Unexpected Career Announcement

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is one of the greatest tight ends of his generation. He has won Super Bowls and broken NFL records and time and time again. But, he actually has some interesting career wishes that one might not expect from a star in the NFL.

During the April 18 episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce dropped some news on a sport that he would love to play.

Travis Kelce Has a Favorite Sport

During the episode, Kelce was asked by a listener which podcast guest he would love to swap lives with for 48 hours. He didn’t even have to think about this one at all. Right away, he said that he would love to swap lives with LeBron James and started gushing over his love for the NBA.

“My answer is LeBron James, because I want to play in the NBA,” Kelce said. “I’ve always wanted to play in the NBA.”

Well, Kelce, sometimes dreams do come true. It would be easy to envision a scenario where Kelce played some kind of charity NBA event to become an honorary NBA player for a day.

Kelce added that he has wanted to play in the NBA since he was a kid. “It was a dream I’ve had since I was a kid, and I would love to know what that dream actually feels like,” he explained.

Travis Kelce Gives Advice to Rookies

During the podcast, Kelce was also asked to give some advice for new players who may be drafted to the Chiefs and if, looking back, he would have done something different when he was starting out.

“When you’re a rookie, you could just get up and go,” Kelce said. “And on top of that … my first couple years I was dealing with injuries, so I was in Kansas City, and I was working on rehab, and I was working on strengthening a lot of things more than I was working on my overall game.”

The star player, who is obviously also the boyfriend of Taylor Swift, added to have a life balance and to be “your own worst critic.”

“Everybody’s different, but at the same time, we kind of mentioned it before this, you have to be real with yourself,” Kelce stated. So, players have to be hard on themselves and be their “own worst critic on what you’ve got to get better at. And the entire offseason, you need that yin and yang of like professional life and and non-professional life of being able to have that happy medium.”

He added that when you’re in the NFL, it’s a six-month grind that involves doing the same thing each day. “So, you want to be able to get away from the game so that it’s fresh when you come back in and you feel that excitement and motivation, like it’s the first day of school or something,” he said. “So, I would always tell people be real with yourself. Figure out exactly what you need to do, find what that means in terms of how you’re going to get better at that and achieve that.”