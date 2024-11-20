Travis Kelce Sends Scathing 3-Word Message on Chiefs Loss

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was not happy about the team losing their first game of the season.

With that in mind, Kelce is usually all smiles on his podcast with his brother, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, but he certainly wasn’t on Wednesday, November 20. By the way, his girlfriend Taylor Swift wasn’t at the game, so Chiefs fans can’t say she distracted him on the field.

During the podcast, Kelce opened up about what he felt after the Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills and what he said to his teammates following the fall.

Travis Kelce Has Brutal Take on Chiefs Loss

On the show, Travis had three words to describe the loss. He said it “pisses me off.”

He also told Jason that he felt he “didn’t play my best” during the game.

After saying it “pisses me off,” he added that, “it made me, you know, go right back into work on Monday after the game and get after it and find a find a way to make … right.”

When it comes to losing in tight games, Travis added, “I think this is something that you won’t see out of us in the future.” He also said a lot of what happened is “very fixable, and I’ve got all the faith in the world in this team.”

Jason also read some of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s postgame quotes on the podcast, including that, “This should hurt…You can’t just say everything’s going to be okay…You have to check the ego at the door and do some self eval.”

Travis seemed to agree with his coach, saying that he didn’t care “how your body’s feeling” or “where your mentality is off the field.”

“When you step in that building, we are here to figure … out, and we are here to get better as football players for the football team,” Travis added.

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Doesn’t ‘Really Care’ About Being Undefeated

During his weekly Zoom press conference with reporters on Monday, November 18, Reid talked more about the loss. He said that despite what many may think, being undefeated has never been one of his team’s goals.

“I don’t really care about all that crap,” Reid said. “I go forward and try to exhaust what team we’re playing, and I present that to the players that way and expect them to do the same.”

He added, “So I don’t really hear a lot of that talk from them or think they care too much about that, other than exhausting yourself the best you can to prepare yourself for that team there that week. Then you get to a point where you say, Listen, I’ve done everything I possibly can. Here’s a product. And you go play.”

Instead of being undefeated, the Chiefs are pointing at the goal of making it to another Super Bowl and winning a third Super Bowl in a row. They’ll get one step closer if they beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 24. Heading into the game, the Chiefs have a half-game lead over the Bills for the No. 1 spot in the AFC.