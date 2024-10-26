Travis Kelce’s 5-Word Message to Taylor Swift About Missing Her Show

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been very supportive of his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, and is no stranger to attending Swift concerts to show her just how much he cares. But, now that football season is in full swing, it would be impossible for him to regularly attend her shows as she wraps up The Eras Tour.

On the Wednesday, October 23 edition of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason, Travis opened up about not being able to make it to Swift’s Miami concerts, which took place at Hard Rock Stadium from October 18 through 20.

Travis Kelce Talks Missing Taylor Swift’s Miami Gigs

During the podcast, Jason talked about being at Swift’s Miami show on Friday, October 18, with his wife, kids and their mother, Donna. He gushed about Swift’s great performance, which perhaps left Kelce a bit jealous that he couldn’t attend.

Travis also said that a bunch of his friends were at the show and also said it was incredible.

“Well, I had all the FOMO in the world,” Travis said. “I had a bunch of friends that were also down by the stage … they were saying the same thing that you’re saying. The Miami stadium was just on another level.”

That’s when Travis dropped a five-word comment about missing the gig: “I wish I was there,” he said.

He added that he was proud of Swift for fighting the bad weather to still put on a solid event, saying, “Shout-out to Tay Tay for powering through a few rain shows there.”

Travis will have some more chances to see Swift live, if his NFL schedule allows, as the singer has tour dates lined up in New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto before wrapping up her trek in Vancouver, Canada, in December. Kelce’s next game is when the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 27, in Vegas.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Could Have a New Business Venture Together: Report

In other Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift news, insiders have told Life and Style Magazine that Swift and Kelce could be ready to start a liquor business together.

“The sky is the limit as far as what they can do together with their combined reach, so they’re looking at all kinds of opportunities where they could team up and the liquor business is a really obvious choice,” the insider told the publication in an October 25 piece. “There’s so much money to be made and it’s a very organic fit because they genuinely love making cocktails together and cutting loose.”

The insider said the couple could choose liquor because “during the offseason, they partied a lot, and they’re happy to make that a part of their brand going forward.”

There’s a possibility it could expand beyond liquor, too. According to the insider, “They’re looking to start all kinds of projects together, everything from a joint production company, to co-owning a sports team, their goal is to just grow their bank accounts and influence together.”