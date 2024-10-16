Travis Kelce Uses 2 Words to Describe His MLB Date With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took a break from football on Monday, October 14, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pop star attended the New York Yankees‘ Game 1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS.

Kelce is an Ohio native, so he was rooting for the Guardians all the way. Unfortunately for Kelce, Cleveland lost, which made him describe his whirlwind baseball date with Taylor Swift using two words.

Travis Kelce: ‘The Guards Couldn’t Pull It Off’

Play

Kelce’s two words to describe the event were “mixed feelings.”

“It was mixed feelings, because I was there trying to have some fun with Tay and everybody, all our friends…came, we had an unbelievable crew with us and hanging with us. It was fun, even though the Guards couldn’t pull it off,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast Wednesday, October 16.

Kelce also added that Monday actually marked his first time at Yankee Stadium.

“It was still an exciting game,” he added. “It was cool to see Yankee Stadium, because I always wanted to see that thing in person, in a playoff game, in a hostile environment, and it didn’t disappoint, man. The Yankees, the fans, the players, everybody involved, man. It was awesome.”

Of course, because he was rooting for Cleveland, Kelce says he felt like he was in “hostile territory, because it’s the Bronx Bombers, and I’m at Yankee Stadium and the playoffs, and I’m over here cheering for the Guards, because I’m a Cleveland kid.”

Kelce also talked about what it takes to be a MLB player, which he said is quite different from being in the NFL, especially in the postseason.

“I think it’s just the intensity, you know, you play all those, what is it, 162 games, for these moments and every single pitch matters,” Kelce said of the MLB. “Every single pitch matters. A few got away from our first reliever there, unfortunately, and sure enough we weren’t able to bounce back from Yankees’ power, man…”

The MLB Publicizes Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at Yankee Stadium

The MLB took the opportunity of having Kelce and Swift at Yankee Stadium to promote the couple, perhaps hoping to get some of that popularity juice Swift has given the NFL since she’s been dating Kelce. The official MLB website even has an article up titled, “Swift & Kelce have the Best Day at Yankee Stadium.”

“It’s the perfect series for them, too, with Kelce being from Cleveland Heights and Swift spending much of her time in New York,” MLB writer Keegan Matheson stated in the October 14 feature. “The city itself is woven throughout Swift’s discography, too. From Cornelia Street to Coney Island, The High Line, The Chelsea Hotel and that dive bar on the east side, you can’t walk far in New York without stumbling into a Swift lyric.”

Swift will return to The Eras tour starting Friday, October 18, kicking things off with dates in the U.S. and Canada. Kelce is on a bye week for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are 5-0.