Travis Kelce’s Mom Drops Bombshell About Taylor Swift Family Plans

Ever since Travis Kelce has been dating Taylor Swift, his family has been in the spotlight a bit more than usual, to say the least. His mom, Donna, has become one of America’s favorite mothers with her down-to-earth and loving vibe.

Now, Donna has dished on how Taylor Swift fits into their upcoming family plans.

Taylor Swift is ‘Busy,’ Donna Kelce Says

Donna appeared on NBC’s Today Show on Thursday, November 14, and talked about the Kelce family’s upcoming Thanksgiving plans.

“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving,” Donna said. “You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family.”

As for whether Donna and her family are planning a “big dinner,” she answered, “Not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

Of course, Donna also was asked about whether or not Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift will be with the family on Thanksgiving, to which she replied, “I don’t think so. She’s kind of busy right now. She has her tour to do.”

It’s true that Swift is “busy” and wrapping up her Eras Tour, which officially closes out December 8 in Canada.

Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs will go up against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29 in Kansas City. No official word on whether Swift will be in attendance, but it does fall during a break from her Eras Tour, after her Toronto shows and before her final dates.

Travis isn’t at Swift’s Toronto shows this weekend, but he was at her Indianapolis concert in early November.

On his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce talked about why it was important to him to get to that show, which helped Swift close out her U.S. leg.

“I wanted to see Tay one more time before this thing got closed up,” he said. “I’ll tell you what, man. The American crowds, they did not disappoint. I heard that it was a lot more rowdy this time around, knowing she was coming back to stop through America one last time before the tour was over with, and I’ll tell you what, man, that thing was rocking. Absolutely rocking.”

Taylor Swift Has ‘Been Integrated into the Family’

Just because Swift might not be at Thanksgiving this year, that doesn’t mean she’s not a part of the Kelce family.

“Taylor has really been integrated into the family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2024 regarding Swift and the Kelce family. “They have fully embraced her. It’s a whole new world and chapter for her.”

The insider also commented on how series Travis and Swift were at the time, stating, “Travis and Taylor are still in the ‘honeymoon’ phase and the relationship is serious. They are on the same page about the future but are not rushing marriage or the next step… “Travis is going the extra mile to make sure he is showing support for Taylor during his off time. He is so happy he can be there for her, and show up for her even during the international leg of her tour.”