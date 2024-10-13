Travis Kelce’s Mom Has 2 Words to Describe Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, but that doesn’t mean tight end Travis Kelce is in the news any less. Kelce and his entire family are in the spotlight, as fans follow his high-profile relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. Now, Kelce’s mom, Donna, is speaking out how she feels about Swift as a person. Donna has become a celebrity throughout this whole thing, and fans are likely curious about what she thinks about her son’s girlfriend.

Donna Kelce Talks Taylor Swift

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Donna Kelce while she was being honored at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on October 8. During the conversation, they asked Donna what it was like watching Kansas City Chiefs games with Swift.

“She’s always a gem, and she’s a trooper, and I think she likes football,” Donna said, laughing with a big smile on her face.

So, Donna thinks Swift is a “gem” and “trooper,” which is obviously a positive thing.

Donna also talked about her growing fame, both as the mother of Travis and Jason and, of course, with all the Swift buzz.

“It’s been fun. It really has,” she said. “The past few years have been just a wild ride, and it’s fun to be on it.”

Donna also talked about what it was like raising Travis and Jason as they played football as kids. She said the honor she was getting from “Glamour” was for “all the sports moms” out there.

“I’m pretty much your average mom. I just supported my kids,” she said. “I didn’t do anything except for go to work every day and make sure they got to where they needed to go and make sure the uniforms were clean, so I think a lot of people can relate.”

Jason and Travis Kelce Give Their Mom Props

Travis and Jason talked about Donna’s honor being named one of Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year in the Wednesday, October 9, edition of their podcast, “New Heights.”

“Our mom was named one of Glamour Magazines 2024 Women of the Year,” Travis said. “Also on the cover Beyoncé’s mom, Selena Gomez’s mother, and Billie Eilish’s mom.” He added, “It’s impressive that Momma Kelce’s made it to the top. Those are top-tier moms right there.”

Travis also shared a quote from Donna about what it was like raising kids.

“She described what it was like being our mom, and in quotes, ‘Being a mom is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s so much easier to just go to work, but raising children when they’re totally dependent on you and you’re trying to do the best you can with the limited resources you have. It’s the most daunting task I’ve ever had to do,'” Travis said.

He added, “And mom, you made it look easy. I’m not going to lie. You made it look easy. If it was that hard for you. I’m sorry if we made it even harder on you. Cause I’m sure Jason did. I know I didn’t. I made it easy.”