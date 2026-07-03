Travis Kelce Welcomes Actual Royalty to ‘New Heights’ Ahead of Wedding to Taylor Swift

Prince William surprised fans by appearing on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on July 3, just hours before attention turned to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s highly anticipated wedding to Taylor Swift.

The Prince of Wales appeared in a teaser shared on Instagram ahead of the episode’s noon ET release. The appearance came as speculation continued surrounding Kelce and Taylor Swift’s reported wedding festivities in New York City.

Prince William Receives a Royal Welcome on ‘New Heights’

Jason Kelce opened the teaser with one of his signature introductions.

“Our guest today is the 6 foot 3′ Prince from London, England,” Jason said before listing Prince William’s many royal titles.

“That’s right. The president of the English Football Association, the Vice Royal Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Cornwall, the Lord of the Isles, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Earl of Chester, and the Prince of Wales.”

Jason then added, “92 percenters, please welcome his Royal Highness, Prince William!”

Throughout the introduction, Travis applauded and cheered.

“Let’s go!” Travis shouted before beginning to bow as Prince William appeared between the brothers.

Holding back laughter, Prince William replied, “That is quite the intro, guys. Amazing.”

Jason responded, “We had to do it big for you, had to do it big.”

The full episode is scheduled to be released at 12 p.m. ET on July 3.

Prince William Previously Met Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour

The podcast appearance marks another interaction between Prince William and the couple.

In 2024, William attended Swift’s Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. During the visit, the royal family met Swift and Kelce backstage, with Swift sharing photos of the meeting on Instagram.

More recently, Prince William addressed questions about whether he would attend Kelce and Swift’s wedding.

During a radio interview in May, he was asked if he planned to attend the celebration. William smiled and answered, “No comment,” a response that fueled additional speculation.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Expected to Celebrate at Madison Square Garden

Prince William’s podcast appearance arrived just hours after guests were seen arriving at Madison Square Garden, where Kelce and Swift are expected to celebrate their marriage.

According to CBS News, law enforcement sources familiar with the security planning expect approximately 1,000 guests to attend the celebration. Festivities reportedly began with a rehearsal dinner on July 2, attended by about 100 family members and close friends, a few of whom just happen to be other A-list celebs like Selena Gomez.

Sources told the outlet that guests are expected to begin arriving around 3:30 p.m. through a private VIP entrance covered by a tent. The ceremony is reportedly scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by a cocktail hour and reception expected to continue until 2 a.m.

The event will feature musical entertainment, while crews have transformed the arena with an elaborate production.

“This is going to be an absolute, spectacular blowout,” People editor-in-chief Charlotte Triggs said during an appearance on “CBS Mornings.”

“According to a source, it doesn’t look at all the same inside. They’ve completely transformed it.”

Triggs also explained why Madison Square Garden is a natural fit for Swift.

“I think for most people, this seems like the weirdest choice in the world, but for her, this is spot-on. It has total security. Also keep in mind, she’s very familiar with it. She performed there multiple times,” she said.