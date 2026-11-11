Travis Kelce Career Rumors Emerge for Chiefs After NFL Trade Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to make a late move to get Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce some additional help before the buzzer sounded at the NFL trade deadline. Kansas City’s addition of Josh Downs is prompting speculation about the future of several Chiefs playmakers, including Kelce.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ponders if part of the Chiefs’ rationale in adding Downs was to provide insurance just in case Kelce retires at the end of the season.

“(Tyquan) Thornton is under contract for 2027, but just $2 million of his $5.5 million salary is guaranteed, and the ankle injury could scare the Chiefs into not letting the other $3.5 million lock,” Barnwell wrote in a November 11, story titled, “Questions on 2026 NFL trade deadline deals: Does Kirk Cousins lift the Vikings?”

“And as we say every year, this might be Travis Kelce’s final pro season.”

Let’s explore the latest Chiefs news and rumors.

Chiefs Rumors: Travis Kelce Predicted to Retire for Media Job in 2027

Downs will be a free agent this offseason, but Kansas City could look to re-sign the wideout assuming things go well in the coming months. As for Kelce, there is already speculation that the star playmaker could retire at the end of the season and focus full-time on his media career.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio predicts the networks are heading for a “bidding war” to land Kelce this offseason.

“Last year, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen were inquiring with Amazon about whether or not the Prime Video spot would be available this year, and Kirk Herbstreit was still under contract,” Florio explained in October, via Pro Football Sports Network.

“He’s already got the relationship with Amazon with ‘New Heights,’ but his brother’s already got the relationship in place with ESPN, and he’s going to be the one. He’s going to be the one they all want,” Florio continued.

“… There could be a three-way bidding war for Travis Kelce, and I think they’re all going to want him. And I think he’s going to be in a booth somewhere next year.”

Chiefs Trade for WR Josh Downs May Push Out Multiple Playmakers

Barnwell believes the addition of Downs could have a ripple effect on the Chiefs roster. Multiple veteran Chiefs playmakers could be one their way out this offseason.

The pressure is on Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy to prove capable of being more consistent players.

“That’s a lot of vacated targets,” Barnwell added. “It feels like the second half of 2026 and the playoff run for these wide receivers will be an audition, both for the Chiefs and the other 31 teams.

“And though Downs is new to the organization, I’d argue that he has a real shot of sticking after the season,” Barnwell continued.

“It’s hard to imagine the Chiefs making a serious commitment to Rice on a multiyear deal given his off-field issues. Worthy hasn’t looked like a starting-caliber wide receiver outside of the stray game or two.”