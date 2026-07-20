Travis Kelce Could Break 2 Major NFL Records in Week 1, But Patrick Mahomes May Hold the Key

Travis Kelce enters the 2026 season with two major milestones within reach.

Kelce has already built one of the greatest careers by a tight end in league history. In 192 regular-season games, he has caught 1,080 passes for 13,002 yards and 82 touchdowns. He’s been just as productive in the playoffs, adding 178 receptions for 2,078 yards and 20 touchdowns in 25 postseason games.

Now, another pair of milestones is within reach as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to open the season against the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

Travis Kelce Needs Just 45 Yards to Move Into Second All-Time Among Tight Ends

Kelce begins the season with 13,002 career receiving yards, ranking third among tight ends in NFL history.

Only Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and former Dallas Cowboys star Jason Witten remain ahead of him.

The current leaderboard stands as:

Tony Gonzalez: 15,127 receiving yards

Jason Witten: 13,046

Travis Kelce: 13,002

That leaves Kelce needing only 45 receiving yards to pass Witten for second place all-time.

Considering Kelce has routinely surpassed that total in a single game throughout his career, the milestone could arrive in Week 1 against Denver if he is healthy and active.

While Gonzalez’s record remains more than 2,100 yards away, moving into second place would add another milestone to a career that already includes 11 Pro Bowl selections, four First-Team All-Pro honors, three Second-Team All-Pro selections, three Super Bowl championships, and multiple postseason receiving records.

Kelce Is Also Closing in on the NFL’s Top 20 Receiving Leaders

Kelce’s climb is not limited to tight ends.

His 13,002 receiving yards currently rank 23rd among all pass catchers in NFL history.

Steve Largent currently occupies the No. 20 spot with 13,089 receiving yards, meaning Kelce needs just 88 more yards to move into the top 20.

Several players remain closely grouped around that mark, including Mike Evans, who enters the season with 13,052 receiving yards after signing with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

If Kelce reaches his usual production level during the opening weeks, he is expected to pass several names in quick succession. A return to the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time since 2022 would push him well inside the top 15 and bring the top 10 into view before the season concludes.

Patrick Mahomes’ Expected Return Could Help Fuel Kelce’s Chase

One factor that could accelerate Kelce’s pursuit is the anticipated return of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes suffered ACL and LCL tears on December 14, beginning what has been a lengthy rehabilitation process ahead of the 2026 season.

Mahomes has repeatedly said he expects to be back for the Chiefs’ Week 1 opener. He took part in organized team activities on a limited basis and is expected to be cleared for full participation when training camp begins.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently provided another encouraging update on Mahomes’ recovery.

“It certainly does seem that Mahomes is on track to be on the field Week 1,” Rapoport said.

According to Rapoport, the Chiefs remain optimistic after Mahomes “relentlessly attacked his rehab” throughout the offseason.

Kansas City’s outlook changes dramatically depending on Mahomes’ availability. The Chiefs finished 6-8 in games he started last season after his injury limited the team’s offense.