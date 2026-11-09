Travis Kelce Racks Up Another ‘Oldest’ NFL Record in Chiefs Win Over Jets With Rare Touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made NFL history in the team’s 34-12 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, November 8, breaking multiple records in his 200th career game.

The 37-year-old became the oldest tight end in NFL history to score a rushing touchdown after finding the end zone on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.

Kelce also joined quarterback Patrick Mahomes in setting a new NFL record for the most passing and receiving yards by a quarterback-tight end duo, surpassing the previous mark held by Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates.

The Chiefs star finished Sunday’s game with four receptions on six targets for a team-high 72 receiving yards and one rushing touchdown.

After the game, Kelce credited his teammates and head coach Andy Reid for helping him reach another career milestone.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be here in Kansas City with great play-calling like Andy Reid and great teammates that help me have that success,” Kelce told reporters. “I’m just a product of my environment.”

Travis Kelce Breaks NFL Record With Rare Rushing Touchdown Against Jets

Kelce’s record-setting touchdown came during Kansas City’s opening possession of the second half.

Facing fourth-and-1 near the goal line, Mahomes delivered a two-handed shovel toss to Kelce, who carried the ball into the end zone.

Officials ruled the backward toss a handoff, giving Kelce a rushing touchdown rather than a receiving score.

At 37, Kelce became the oldest tight end to score a rushing touchdown in NFL history, surpassing the previous record held by Taysom Hill by nearly two years.

The play marked just the third rushing touchdown of Kelce’s NFL career. He previously recorded one in 2021.

The score also gave Kelce 108 career touchdowns, moving him past former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski for third place on the NFL’s all-time list for total touchdowns by a tight end.

Kelce has spent his entire NFL career with Kansas City after the team selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Patrick Mahomes and Kelce Surpass Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates With Historic Record

Kelce and Mahomes also reached a milestone once held by one of the NFL’s most productive quarterback-tight end combinations.

Following Sunday’s game, the Chiefs teammates had accumulated 9,360 passing and receiving yards together.

That total surpassed the previous NFL record of 9,352 yards set by Rivers and Gates during their time with the Chargers.

Mahomes and Kelce have played together since the quarterback became Kansas City’s starter in 2018.

During that time, the duo has helped lead the Chiefs to three Super Bowl championships and established numerous franchise and NFL records.

Their latest achievement came as Kansas City continued its 2026 season following a difficult 2025 campaign.

Kelce Calls Mahomes a ‘Fearless Leader’ After Scary Injury Against Jets

Kelce also addressed the injury scare involving Mahomes, who took a hard hit to his throwing arm during the second quarter.

Jets defender David Bailey struck the quarterback as he attempted a pass, leaving Mahomes visibly uncomfortable as he walked toward the sideline.

CBS cameras captured Kelce’s concerned reaction following the play.

Mahomes received treatment but returned without missing a snap, helping Kansas City complete the victory.

Afterward, Kelce praised his quarterback for continuing to play despite the pain.

“Just a fearless leader,” Kelce said. “Doing everything he can to get back out there and lead us to victory, which he did. A lot of guys that got banged up today that fought through it, that’s the game of football. That’s why we love it, man. You just put your heart on your sleeve and go out and play with the guy next to you.”

The Chiefs will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 as Mahomes continues to recover from the elbow injury.