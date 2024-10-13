Fans Ruthlessly Mock Travis Kelce, Ryan Reynolds for Photos of ‘Terrible’ Outfits

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and actor Ryan Reynolds were ruthlessly mocked by fans for the outfits they wore on a double date on October 11 with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively in New York City.

Vogue Magazine shared photos of Kelce and Swift on the date with Reynolds and Lively, his wife.

“Is @taylorswift in her Carrie Bradshaw era? The singer stepped out for a double date night in New York City with her beau, Travis Kelce, @BlakeLively, and Ryan Reynolds, and was spotted sporting Bradshaw’s second favorite handbag for the occasion,” Vogue wrote along with photos showing each couple.

The Vogue photo caption with a story about the double date contained a joke: “Taylor Swift and Burt Reynolds Travis Kelce,” it said with the phrase “Burt Reynolds” crossed out, likely a nod to the late actor’s famous mustache.

However, the comments on Vogue’s thread were brutal, with many of them directed toward the men’s choice of outfits.

“Why do both the men here look like someone’s grandpa heading out to bowling,” wrote one. “I hate everyone’s outfit,” wrote another. “Why does Travis look like he was there to chaperone Taylor Swift to her date? Lmao,” wrote another person.

“Looks like they are stuck in 2013 fashion,” sniped another person.

The 2 Couples Were Headed to Dinner in Manhattan When the Photos Were Taken

According to Vogue’s story, which accompanied the Instagram post, Kelce and Swift were “heading to The Corner Store in Manhattan’s Soho on Friday night,” October 11.

According to Vogue, Swift carried a Dior saddle bag, and wore a “red lip, camel Ralph Lauren coat, a corset in the form of Gucci’s GG Net Top.”

People Magazine broke down Swift’s look in greater detail. The “Gucci GG net corset in navy blue and cream” sells for $1,650, and “a black leather mini skirt paired with a Polo Ralph Lauren camel hair coat” helped round out the look, along with “a pair of black Louis Vuitton Roxy platform boots,” People reported.

The Dior bag cost $4,400, People noted.

Lively wore “a mesh burgundy dress and matching Valentino booties,” according to Vogue.

Travis Kelce’s Printed Shirt Was by Jacquemus Simon

People reported that Kelce was wearing “a Jacquemus Simon printed shirt in navy blue and cream, navy blue pants to match, and white sneakers.” Online, the shirt is called “The Simon Shirt.”

One Instagram user appeared to single out Kelce’s outfit for the most scorn, writing on the Vogue Instagram thread, “I think 3 of them look great and 1 of them is wearing a most ridiculous shirt.”

“I will never understand how people can be so rich and still have utterly terrible style. 🤐” wrote one person on Vogue’s Instagram page.

But another person defended the couples, writing, “These comments do not pass the vibe check. Just a bunch of haters. They all look gorgeous but stay mad I guess 😂”

A fan compared Kelce to another star: “Travis out here looking like a 2024 Tom Selleck 🔥” that person wrote on the Vogue comment thread.