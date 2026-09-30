Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes Get Welcome 1587 Prime News Amid Legal Woes

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have something to celebrate at their 1587 Prime steakhouse, even as the Kansas City Chiefs stars face an ongoing legal battle connected to the restaurant.

Kelce and Mahomes each took to their Instagram Stories after Yelp named 1587 Prime the No. 6 restaurant on its list of top new restaurants. The upscale Kansas City steakhouse opened in September 2025 inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel.

Yelp highlighted some of the restaurant’s signature offerings, including Kansas’ Foote Ranch beef and a 40-ounce Wagyu Tomahawk from Snake River Farms in Idaho.

The recognition gives Kelce and Mahomes a reason to celebrate their off-field venture as a trademark lawsuit involving the 1587 name remains pending.

Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes’ 1587 Prime Earns Major Yelp Recognition

Yelp determined its top new restaurants by considering factors that included review volume and average star ratings. To qualify, restaurants had to open after Jan. 1, 2025, and before June 11, 2026.

1587 Prime was the only Kansas City-area restaurant to make the list.

Kelce and Mahomes opened the steakhouse in partnership with hospitality group Noble 33, which operates restaurants including Casa Madera, Toca Madera and Sparrow Italia.

The restaurant’s name combines Mahomes’ No. 15 and Kelce’s No. 87 Chiefs jersey numbers.

Noble 33 director of hospitality Sacha Tanha previously explained that the idea developed after meeting Mahomes and Kelce, who had already visited some of the company’s other restaurants.

“They both were immediately like, ‘We would love to have something in Kansas City,’” Tanha told the Kansas City Star. “They both thought a steakhouse would probably make the most sense.”

Less than a year after opening its doors, the restaurant has now landed national recognition from Yelp.

1587 Prime Recognition Comes Amid Ongoing Trademark Lawsuit

The celebration comes as Mahomes and Kelce remain named in a lawsuit involving 1587 Prime.

1587 Sneakers, a footwear and apparel company that says it has used its name since 2023, sued the Chiefs stars and corporate entities associated with the restaurant, alleging trademark infringement and unfair competition.

The case is pending in the Southern District of New York, and no ruling has been made on the underlying allegations.

Intellectual property attorney James Molen, a partner in Greenberg Glusker’s Intellectual Property Litigation and Sports practices who is not involved in the case, previously told Heavy that the current legal dispute goes beyond whether either company can use “1587.”

“At the current stage of the proceeding, this case isn’t the trademark fight most people assume it is — it’s a fight over how close two celebrity investors have to be to a business before a court can drag them into it personally,” Molen told Heavy.

Mahomes and Kelce have moved to dismiss the lawsuit.

According to Molen, their motion raises three grounds: that the New York court lacks personal jurisdiction over them, that New York is the wrong venue and that the complaint fails to allege either player personally committed an infringing act.

“Mahomes and Kelce’s primary argument is that they’re several corporate layers removed from the restaurant’s operating LLC and never personally touched a New York transaction, while the plaintiff says their jersey numbers are the mark, which makes them ‘moving forces’ by definition,” Molen explained.

The restaurant’s trademark application, filed in December 2023, covers restaurant and bar services, while 1587 Sneakers’ application covers clothing.

Molen noted that the lawsuit could end without the court determining which party has the stronger trademark claim.

“While I can’t predict the outcome, here’s what’s worth watching: the athletes’ motion raises three separate grounds for dismissal — no personal jurisdiction, wrong venue, and failure to state a claim — and any one of those, if the court agrees, could result in dismissal,” he said.