Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes’ 1587 Prime Announces Major Change Amid Legal Woes

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime, is expanding its offerings just as football season gets underway.

Beginning Sunday, September 20, 1587 Prime will launch a Sunday brunch service, hospitality group Noble 33 announced. The addition comes just days after the restaurant’s one-year anniversary and gives Kansas City Chiefs fans another option ahead of fall game days.

The new brunch arrives as Mahomes and Kelce continue trying to remove themselves from a federal trademark lawsuit involving the restaurant’s name. The Chiefs teammates have argued in court filings that they do not directly control the company operating 1587 Prime.

1587 Prime Announces Sunday Brunch Ahead of Chiefs Game Days

1587 Prime will begin accepting Sunday brunch reservations from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at its location at 1500 Baltimore Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The brunch menu includes the Soufflé Pancake, 1587 Prime Eggs Benedict, Wagyu Beef Bacon Omelet and French Toast Brick, among other offerings.

The change significantly expands the restaurant’s Sunday hours. Outside of the new brunch service, 1587 Prime typically opens at 4:30 p.m.

The restaurant will continue opening at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Its typical closing time is 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, according to KCTV5.

Mahomes and Kelce opened 1587 Prime with Noble 33 in September 2025. The restaurant’s name combines Mahomes’ No. 15 jersey with Kelce’s No. 87.

The new Sunday offering comes as both players prepare for another Chiefs season, while the restaurant continues dealing with a legal dispute over that name.

Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Push Back in 1587 Prime Trademark Lawsuit

1587 Sneakers filed a lawsuit against Mahomes, Kelce and several corporate entities associated with 1587 Prime, alleging trademark infringement and unfair competition.

The shoe and apparel company claims it has used the 1587 name since 2023, before Mahomes and Kelce announced plans for the Kansas City steakhouse.

According to court filings obtained by TMZ, Mahomes and Kelce have asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit. They argue that they do not have a direct ownership interest in the company behind the restaurant and should not be personally responsible for the trademark dispute.

The Chiefs stars reportedly contend that evidence will show they “hold no direct interest in, and are not authorized to exert control over,” the limited liability company created to launch the restaurant.

The plaintiff disputes that characterization and argues that Mahomes and Kelce actively promoted the business.

Attorney Explains What’s at Stake for Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce

James Molen, a partner in Greenberg Glusker’s Intellectual Property Litigation and Sports practices who is not involved in the case, previously told Heavy that the dispute centers on whether Mahomes and Kelce can be personally brought into the lawsuit.

“At the current stage of the proceeding, this case isn’t the trademark fight most people assume it is — it’s a fight over how close two celebrity investors have to be to a business before a court can drag them into it personally,” Molen said.

According to Molen, Mahomes and Kelce have sought dismissal on three grounds. They argue that the New York court lacks personal jurisdiction over them, that New York is the wrong venue and that the complaint does not allege either player personally committed an infringing act.

“Mahomes and Kelce’s primary argument is that they’re several corporate layers removed from the restaurant’s operating LLC and never personally touched a New York transaction, while the plaintiff says their jersey numbers are the mark, which makes them ‘moving forces’ by definition,” Molen explained.

Mahomes and Kelce also dispute the lawsuit’s claim that they are members of the LLC operating 1587 Prime, according to Molen.

The defendants’ reply brief supporting their motion to dismiss is due September 1.