Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Cause a Stir With Spicy Photos

  • Updated
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs
Getty
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their offseason, and a playful move from Travis is drawing attention.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their offseason, and both of them have some time to relax before getting ready for what they hope will be another winning season with the team. While football is obviously the main sport for both Kelce and Mahomes, the two did some golfing this past week at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

While golfing, some followers caught up with Kelce and Mahomes, and the award-winning tight end made a saucy move that’s drawing attention.

Travis Kelce Pose Garners Attention

In a photo shared by a fan on X, Kelce, 35, appeared to stick his butt towards the camera in a playful move. In the photo, Kelce is wearing black shorts, a while polo shirt, black and white shoes and a black hat, and he’s seen bending over and smiling.

Followers flooded the post with comments, some of them simply putting laughing face emojis and others having some fun with the star tight end.

“Must say he does have a nice tight end,” one person commented. “Gratuitous booty shot,” another said.

In another photo, Kelce is spotted standing up and laughing with a golf club in his hand. Other photos posted on X show both Kelce and Mahomes simply playing some golf and having some fun. Well, they both work hard for the Chiefs, so they deserve to have some fun downtime.

According to Page Six, this was the first spotting of Kelce and Mahomes together since the Kansas City Chiefs lost the 2025 Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9. “Travis Kelce got cheeky with fans as he reunited with Patrick Mahomes for an offseason outing on Friday,” Page Six exclaimed.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Talks Taylor Swift

Kelce, of course, has been spending a lot of his downtime following the Eagles loss with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Now that the Chiefs are in the offseason and Swift has wrapped up her epic Eras Tour, the two have some special time to enjoy together before things pick up again.

Appearing on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” in January, Kelce talked about his romantic relationship with Swift. He said that the two are super supportive of each other, which is easy to see, and allow each other to be the “best version” of each other, plus support each other as they strive for their dreams and life goals.

“I’m enjoying all aspects of life,” Kelce said on the show, which aired on January 15. “I couldn’t be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.”

He continued, “I think, personally, that’s the beauty of being in a very strong relationship — is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you.”

Kelce and the Chiefs’ next big event is the 2025 NFL Draft. The three-day draft is set for April 24 through 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, which is where the Green Bay Packers play.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

