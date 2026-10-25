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Travis Kelce’s Physical Appearance Turns Heads Before Seahawks Game

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Travis Kelce
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Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gets injured against the Chargers in Week 6.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce really knows how to make an entrance.

The veteran tight end turned heads with his arrival at Lumen Field for a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. The team shared a video of Kelce wearing a fitted suit and carrying a bag, sharing a message about a day honoring his position.

Fans Praise Travis Kelce’s Shape in Pregame Video

The Chiefs shared the video close to two hours before kickoff against the Seahawks, noting the pseudo-holiday honoring Kelce and others at his position.

Happy National Tight Ends Day, [Travis Kelce],” the team wrote in a post on X.

Fans shared love for Kelce, with some noting his fit appearance after 14 seasons in the NFL.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

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Travis Kelce’s Physical Appearance Turns Heads Before Seahawks Game

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