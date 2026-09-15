Is Travis Kelce Playing Today in Chiefs Game? Star Is Not Injured But Stats Explained

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is indeed playing tonight against the Denver Broncos, even if the stats do not seem to show it. Kelce is off to a slow start against the Denver Broncos, prompting some fans to wonder if the star is injured as they refresh their fantasy football score.

What happened to Kelce and why is the Chiefs star off to a slow start?

Kelce’s stats are less than ideal news for fantasy owners and fans who have prop bets on the Chiefs tight end. After the first quarter, Kelce had just one target and no receptions.

What we do know is that Patrick Mahomes has a connection with Kelce. Do not be surprised if Kelce’s targets increase as the game goes on.

Kelce finished the first half with one catch for six yards on three targets. The playmaker’s lone reception came with just seconds remaining before halftime.

For now, Kelce is looking like a questionable fantasy start in Week 1.

Travis Kelce Decided Against Retiring & Is Playing for the Chiefs in 2026

Not only is Kelce playing, but the star’s new wife, Taylor Swift, is in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium. Despite plenty of rumors about potentially retiring, Kelce opted to return for another season.

During a March appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Kelce explained his decision to play in 2026 instead of retiring.

“It was pretty short and brief,” Kelce explained, per USA Today. “The Chiefs knew where I was the entire time on it.

“You always need to take a step back, breathe, let the emotions of the season settle down and see where the body is and things like that.”

Travis Kelce & Xavier Worthy Off to Slow Start as Chiefs Lean on Ken Walker

It is not just Kelce who has been quiet as the majority of the Chiefs playmakers got off to a slow start. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to lean heavily on new running back Ken Walker during the first half against the Broncos.

Xavier Worthy also was quiet to start the game. Prior to the start of the season, Reid hinted that the team could lean heavily on Walker.

“I like the kid. I like his work ethic. He’s all ball,” Reid told Westwood One, per FanSided. “And you love that part of him, works his tail off out of practice and in the classroom.

“And he has skill, which I think we were all able to see when he was in Seattle. He can catch the ball, he can block, he can run the ball, obviously. And we’ll see how it all rolls out,” Reid added.

“But I’m kind of looking forward to seeing what he does and cutting him loose a little bit.”

Travis Kelce Has Been Patrick Mahomes’ Favorite Receiving Target

Swift, Chiefs fans and fantasy owners will all be watching to see if Kelce gets more involved in the second half. For now, expect a heavy dose of Walker. Back in 2020, Mahomes explained his connection with Kelce.

“It’s stuff that not everybody understands,” Mahomes said of Kelce, per ESPN.

“I think it’s just him thinking like a quarterback and understanding the whole concept of the play by getting other people open and getting himself open when he needs to get open.”