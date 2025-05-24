Travis Kelce Predicted to Be in Line for Golden Opportunity

Travis Kelce did not retire during the offseason, and he’s coming back to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, which is a great news for a team that’s pumped to undo the damage of last season’s final game. But, after the 2025 season, there’s no telling what Kelce will do.

The star tight end could decide to stay on for yet another run, but considering that he seriously thought about retirement during the offseason, there’s also a good chance that he will hang up his NFL jersey for good. That’s especially true if he has a good season and wants to go out on top.

Whenever Kelce finally decides to retire, one NFL expert and analyst thinks he’ll quickly come out of retirement for an opportunity that’s just too good to turn down. One could call it the opportunity of a lifetime.

Why Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Could Retire and Unretire

When Team USA debuts their 10-man flag football roster during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, it’s highly possible it will feature a slew of NFL stars. The league approved NFL players taking part in the Olympic team this week, but as Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report points out in a May 23 feature, “the NFL still needs to negotiate with the NFLPA, the IOC and national governing bodies on how and to what extent pro football players will participate, and it’s even possible it never comes together in time.”

If it happens, retired NFL players could also decide to participate. How wild would it be to see past favorites on the field?

Gagnon counts down some of his favorite picks for retired players to be on the 2028 Olympic team in his Bleacher Report feature. One of those guys is Kelce.

“Considering that Kelce is an absolute legend on and off the field, he’d be a no-brainer in the early stages of retirement if he were to walk away in the next three years,” he notes. “The 10-time Pro Bowler still caught 97 passes for 823 yards in 2024, but retirement rumors have already begun to swirl.”

He adds, “The only question is if he can stay in decent enough shape until the summer of ’28.” We think he can just be one of Taylor Swift’s backup dancers to stay in tip-top shape. If he’s on the team, we can also picture Swift in the stands, cheering him on just like she does when he’s playing with the Chiefs.

Tom Brady Could Unretire, Too

Gagnon brings up another possibility that is pretty awesome: Tom Brady. This guy is known for retiring and unretiring, so why not? Really, if anyone can still be of the best form at 50 years old, it’s Tom Brady.

“Yeah, 50 is pushing it in any sport, but Brady has famously taken great care of himself and was an effective NFL starter just a couple years ago,” he states. “In this case, he’s only a sub who could work as a tremendous ambassador, and it would be fun to see him step in for a game or two.”

He adds, “Again, not a lot will be in doubt in some if not all of these matches, anyway.”

Gagnon also likes Taysom Hill, stating, “Versatility is key in a game like this, and Hill has been a factor as a passer, rusher and receiver for significant stretches at the NFL level.”