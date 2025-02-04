Travis Kelce Is Asked Pointblank Whether He’s Proposing to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce was asked pointblank whether he’s proposing to girlfriend Taylor Swift with the Super Bowl looming.

“A Super Bowl ring?” the Kansas City Chiefs star asked, according to a video posted to X of his response. “Next question.” Fox News reported that he was asked whether he planned to propose when he made the response.

According to People, Kelce also said, “Wouldn’t you like to know?” when asked the big question.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Kelce take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9, for the Super Bowl. It’s not yet clear for sure whether Swift will attend, but she has appeared at numerous games to cheer on Kelce this season.

Travis Kelce Was Also Asked About Taylor Swift’s Cooking Abilities & the Concept of ‘Tayvoodoo’

Play

According to a YouTube video posted by the Kansas City Chiefs of his press conference with reporters, Kelce was asked whether he believes in the concept of “Tayvoodoo,” which, according to KTSM-TV, means “a sudden wave of karma resulting in crippling of mental or physical health or sudden drop in fame,” experienced by people who “cross Taylor Swift in the entertainment industry.”

“We love to manifest things for sure and you can’t say its not real because were here. Whatever she was doing I‘m sure it helped,” Kelce said. “And for me not being able to support her during those weeks. It made me feel like I was there so.”

Kelce was also asked about Swift’s cooking abilities and responded, “I’m a breakfast guy. Her homemade pop tarts are unbelievable.”

“Don’t let the magnitude of the game around you get to you,” he said he learned of the Super Bowl.

Kelce spoke about Swift several times during the press conference. “I better hold up my end of the bargain. She’s up there being the superstar that she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure,” he said at another point.

Fans Believe Taylor Swift Gave a Subtle Shout Out to Travis Kelce at the Grammys

Swift attended the Grammys without Kelce because he was already in New Orleans getting ready for the Super Bowl. However, eagle-eyed fans believe she gave a shout out to him.

Photos of Swift posted on Getty Images show that she wore a delicate ruby-red chain on her thigh that had the decal “T” on it, which many fans believe referred to Kelce.

In addition, Swift wore a crimson red dress, which Page Six noted was in one of the Chiefs’ colors.

She also liked a post on Instagram that showed Kelce arriving in New Orleans, according to US Weekly.

US Weekly noted that Swift attended the Super Bowl game in 2024 along with an entourage of celebrities including Blake Lively and Miles Teller.

Swift appeared on the field kissing Kelce after the Super Bowl game last year.