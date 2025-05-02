Travis Kelce Out in Public Again as Taylor Swift Lays Low

Anyone who follows Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift knows that the couple has been laying low since the end of both of their latest big events. For Swift, that was the end of her Eras Tour, which wrapped up in December 2024. For Kelce, it was the final game of the season for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, and we all know how that ended. Let’s not go there.

Last weekend, Kelce made headlines when he was out in public in Las Vegas with his brother, Jason, for Justin Timberlake’s 8AM Golf Invitational. It was a guys’ weekend out of sorts, and both Travis and Jason participated in the weekend’s festivities. “There’s something about Las Vegas,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast. “It’s just, you know, it’s kind of where I feel at home.”

Now, Travis was spotted out again, this time in New York City.

Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Seen in New York City

Can’t a guy go anywhere without drawing attention? The answer is “no” for Travis Kelce, because whenever he is spotted anywhere, he makes headlines. On Thursday, May 1, Kelce was spotted doing a photo shoot in New York City. His attire was a very summertime look, including an all-white ensemble with a white sweater with green trim, white jeans and white sneakers. He also donned dark sunglasses and a camouflage tote bag.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted posing for a photo shoot in front of a cool-looking, vintage Chevrolet Chevelle SS in Manhattan. The Daily Mail reported Kelce was filming a commercial. No word yet on if the commercial was for the Chevy or something else, but we’re sure it will come out soon enough. Perhaps the ad will air during next year’s Super Bowl, right?

Looking Ahead for the 2025 Kansas City Chiefs Season

Now that Kelce has said that, yes, he is returning to the NFL in 2025, it’s time to look at the Chiefs’ 2025 draft class. In a May 2 feature for the NFL, draft expert and analyst Gennaro Filice gives the Chiefs a B grade for their draft choices.

“My guy Dan Parr does a fine job identifying each team’s draft needs. In fact, it almost felt like Brett Veach was using the file over draft weekend, with the way the Chiefs GM efficiently checked off boxes,” he stated in the piece. “The first three selections loom large, as Kansas City needed to fortify its trenches on both sides.”

Filice also said that Kelce’s views on the draft were worth listening to, stating that, “For whatever its worth, nine-figure podcaster/10-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce strongly approves of K.C.’s overall haul: ‘I love what we did in the draft. We lost some guys on the defensive line, filled those roles. Got a big ‘ol tackle to protect Pat and move some bodies in the run game. And then on top of that, just add pieces left and right in the secondary and on the offensive-weapons side.'”