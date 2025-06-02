Travis Kelce Gives Rare Public Response to Taylor Swift News

It was a major weekend for Taylor Swift, since the pop star and girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared the big news that she has regained control of her masters. On Friday, May 31, Swift released a statement on social media and her website stating that she had officially purchased her masters and now has control over her first six albums.

Swift lost those recordings back in 2019, when Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Records, which granted him full rights over her first six albums. The move came as a surprise to Swift, and then, she was surprised again when Braun sold the masters to Shamrock Capital more than over $300 million in 2020.

Getting back her masters after years of not having rights over the recordings was a big moment for the Grammy-winning musician. So, what does Kelce think of his lady’s big news?

Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s News

Swift shared the news on her Instagram page with a collection of photos of her back with her records and the caption, “You belong with me” with a group of colorful heart emojis.

“Hi. I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow,” Swift also sharedon her website as a handwritten note. “A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news. All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through.”

Kelce showed his support and quickly “liked” the post, as did his mother, Donna. So, there’s lots of support for Swift from the Kelces.

Travis liking Swift’s post made some fans happy. “Ofc he did, supportive king,” one follower stated on a post shared about it on X.

Another follower noted that it’s rare that Travis and Swift interact with each other on socials, so this moment was extra special. “Lol I feel like people are missing the context that Travis and Taylor rarely interact with each other on social media and don’t follow each because they actually are quite private regardless of what the chads and brads scream about,” the follower stated. “Him liking her post was a statement.”

Taylor Swift is Back With Her Music

Swift’s recordings being sold to Shamrock Capital in 2020 turned out to be great for Swift, because she was able to make a deal with them to buy those masters.

“I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled then yanked away,” she said in her Instagram post. “But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me.”

Swift added that it was her “greatest dream come true” to get the masters back and have full control over them.