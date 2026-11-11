Travis Kelce Reacts Live to Chiefs Signing Wide Receiver Josh Downs

The Kansas City Chiefs finally managed to upgrade their receiving corps at the eleventh hour when they added slot receiver Josh Downs less than an hour prior to the trade deadline.

Speaking on his podcast that was released the following day on Nov. 11, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce had some welcome words for the new addition to the receiving corps.

Travis Kelce Enthusiastic About Josh Downs Addition

“Another wide receiver, another weapon in the building.” Kelce said as the news was breaking mid-recording of the podcast .

“Man-to-man coverage, that’s going to come up more than you think down the line. When things get tight in the NFL, man coverage is what defensive coordinators go to.” Kelce continued, referencing previous comments from his brother, Jason, about Downs’ ability to separate and get open in man-coverage.

“[The trade] 100% made our offense better, and I can’t wait to get them in the building and get them acclimated to the Chiefs’ offense.”

Josh Downs ‘100%’ Improves Chiefs Passing Offense

This season, Downs has more receiving yards than any Chiefs wideout with 354 in 9 games, although he still trails Kelce’s current total of 482.

The next most on KC is Rashee Rice with 292, although the former second round pick has also missed two games due to injury. Given that the Colts have not yet had their bye week and the Chiefs have, the door is also open to Downs potentially playing 18 games this season, rather than the usual maximum of a 17-game slate.

Adding Downs should only help Kelce and Rice, who will see more attention diverted away from them as opposing defenses look to be more careful defending underneath and intermediate routes; exactly where the 25-year old former Colt thrives.

With the Chiefs announcing on Wednesday that there is no timetable for Xavier Worthy’s return after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 9, KC are still short a bona fide deep threat, although that problem could end up being solved by either second-year fourth round pick Jalen Royals, or perhaps even Tyreek Hill.