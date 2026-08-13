Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Reveals Main 2026 Goal Without Hesitation

Entering the 2026 NFL offseason, there were questions surrounding the future of Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce once again. However, he once again decided to give it another run before heading off into retirement.

There is a very good chance that the 2026 campaign will be Kelce’s last in the NFL. He could continue on, but the increased consideration of retirement has been clear.

Last season, Kelce showed that he still has good football left in the tank. He played in all 17 regular season games, catching 76 passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns.

Producing those numbers at 36 years old was impressive. Heading into the 2026 season, he is focused on increasing his production level.

Kelce spoke out about that clear goal while speaking to the media on Wednesday, August 12.

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Reveals Main Goal for 2026 Season

When asked about his motivation to continue playing football at 36 years old, Kelce made a very clear statement. He knows he can still play good football and he’s looking to further prove that to himself.

Kelce also made it clear that he wants to improve his production off of last year.

“I’ve still got a lot of love for this game,” Kelce said.

“I still think I can go out and play at a high level, and I want to go out there and prove to myself that I can play at a better level than I did last year. I think that’s probably the biggest thing for me is making sure that I’m accountable for the guys in this room every single play that I’m out there.”

Another motivation was missing the playoffs last season. After such a successful and long run helping lead Kansas City to the top of the NFL, Kelce wants to ride off into retirement on a winning note in an ideal world.

What Else Did Travis Kelce Have to Say?

Outside of that quote, Kelce expounded further on where wants to improve his game from last season.

“All aspects of football. Being more accountable when the ball is in the air. There were a few games last year that I felt like I put on myself. In the blocking world, being able to get my guys so we can spring guys for bigger gains,” Kelce said.

“And then on top of that, just being a better leader. When we get stuck with adversity hidden, who’s going to want you in that foxhole with them? That’s one of those things that I want — to be one of those guys that everybody counts on to be there and get us out of that foxhole.”

Whether the 2026 campaign ends up being Kelce’s last year in the NFL or not, he is going to go down as one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. The Hall of Fame is certainly in his future.

Hopefully, the 36-year-old tight end can accomplish his personal goals. An improved season from Kelce would help put the Chiefs back on track towards winning and making a run to the playoffs and potentially beyond.