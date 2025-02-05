Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce Sends Clear Message on Trump Attending Super Bowl

Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is opening up about his thoughts about President Donald Trump going to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIX will see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles going head-to-head on February 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. As with every Super Bowl, plenty of famous types will attend the event.

Taylor Swift is expected to attend the game to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, which has drawn a lot of talk. But, perhaps getting more chatter is the fact that President Donald Trump will be there, marking the first sitting president to attend the festivities.

Travis Kelce on President Trump Being at the Big Game

According to a report from the New York Times, President Trump will attend the Super Bowl as a guest of New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson.

During a Super Bowl media day on Wednesday, February 5, Kelce was asked to give his thoughts on the news that Trump will be in New Orleans for the game.

“That’s awesome. It’s a great honor,” Kelce said. “I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, it’s the best country in the world, and that’s pretty cool.”

It’s pretty obvious why Kelce was asked about Trump attending the game. Swift famously endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris for president during the election last year.

Following the debate between Harris and Trump, Swift took to social media on September 10, stating, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

She added that she was “so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Trump ‘Not a Fan’ of Taylor Swift

The day after Swift endorsed Harris, Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends that he was “not a fan of Taylor Swift.”

He added that the endorsement was “just a question of time” and that she’s “a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

On September 15, Trump also posted on the social media platform Truth Social, “I hate Taylor Swift,” in all caps with an exclamation mark.

So, it would be a surprise to see Trump and Swift sharing a suite together in New Orleans, to say the least.

In a statement sent out Tuesday, February 4, the U.S. Secret Service said that it already had staff in New Orleans getting ready for Trump’s visit.

“Extensive planning and coordination have been in place to ensure the safety of all attendees, players and staff,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, according to the AP. “Security measures have been further enhanced this year, given that this will be the first time a sitting President of the United States will attend the event.”

