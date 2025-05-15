Travis Kelce Sounds Off on ‘Miserable’ Chiefs News

While certain game details were leaked throughout the week, the full 22025 NFL schedule was announced on May 14. The Kansas City Chiefs will officially open their season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, the Chiefs won’t travel to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Instead, they are heading to São Paulo, Brazil, to face the Chargers at the Arena Corinthians on Friday, September 5. The Chiefs-Chargers showdown is a standalone primetime matchup that will air on YouTube.

Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen posted, “When the Chiefs take the field in Brazil, they’ll become the first team in NFL history to play a regular-season game in four different countries outside of the US. KC will also become the first team to play a regular-season game in three countries outside of North America.”

While getting the big travel game out of the way early can be an advantage, one person not looking forward to the trip is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce Calls Playing in Heat So Close to the Equator ‘Miserable’

Travis and his older brother, Jason Kelce, discussed playing in Brazil during the May 14 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. While they recorded the show on Monday, Travis felt comfortable discussing the Week 1 game since it would be announced on Wednesday anyway.

“There’s just something about getting close to the equator, I don’t want to put on a football uniform. I’ve been in Jacksonville in September, that’s [expletive] miserable,” Travis said.

“Sao Paulo, is that by the water? I’d rather it be dry than humid, I’m a sweaty guy. If it is humid, I am going to be miserable. But we’re going to find a way to get a win.”

Jason replied, “Well, prepare to be miserable. You’re surrounded by the Amazon rainforest.” The ESPN analyst mentioned how he wanted to support the Philadelphia Eagles when they played at Arena Corinthians last season, noting how the field was “atrocious.”

The 35-year-old All-Pro was not thrilled about playing football in South America in early September. “I am going to have to ask the equipment guys for a couple jerseys, maybe three pairs of pants. Maybe four cleats, I might just go through a pair,” he added.

The Full 2025 Chiefs Schedule Inclues 8 Primetime Games



The Chiefs have become the most-watched team in the league, and the NFL is banking on it with numerous primetime games this season. Between Week 1 and Week, Kansas City has five primetime games. Kelce and Co. make their third Sunday Night Football showdown against the Houston Texans in Week 13.

The Chiefs also face the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day before taking on the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. With Taylor Swift cheering on Kelce in what could be his final season in the NFL, networks predict record-breaking viewership numbers in 2025, especially with the holiday matchups.

The Chiefs’ home opener at Arrowhead Stadium takes place in Week 2 against the Eagles.