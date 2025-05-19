Travis Kelce Causes a Stir With Subtle Taylor Swift Comment

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have remained out of the spotlight for much of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offseason, those following the couple have been forced to keep up with Kelce’s podcast with his brother Jason, “New Heights,” to see what’s new in Travis’ life. Not that it’s a bad thing to be forced to listen to “New Heights.” Many who love Swift have been loyally listening to it ever since Travis and Swift started dating, so they certainly don’t seem to hate on the situation.

On the latest episode of “New Heights,” which aired on May 14, Travis made a few comments that seemed to imply something new with Swift, and people are taking notice.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift May Be Taking the Next Step

Swift and Kelce first started dating in July 2023 but kept their relationship tight-lipped until a few months later, when Swift made a dramatic appearance at one of his Chiefs games. During the July 26, 2023, episode of “New Heights,” Travis said that he created a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it and planned to give it to Swift at her concert that summer.

But, he couldn’t get through security. So, even one of the biggest stars in Kansas City couldn’t make it work without an inside connection.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said at the time.

Fast-forward to today. When talking about his living situation during the “New Heights” episode on May 14, Travis said, “We’ve got chimneys and we’ve got furniture.” As She Knows notes, “Almost instantly, fans realized how he used the word ‘we,’ confirming that yes, they have been living together.”

So, Travis is certainly implying that he doesn’t live alone, and who else would be living with other than Swift?

Looking Back on the Relationship

Looking back at that first chiefs game Swift attended in September of 2023, Kelce said at the time on “New Heights” that it was super special having her there.

On the September. 27, 2023, episode of “New Heights,” he said, “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”

He added that it would be “a game I’ll remember” and “then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end.”

During a press conference Oct. 6, 2023, Travis Kelce addressed what it was like adjusting to more fame with Swift in his life. “As all the attention comes, it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now, even more on top of the world,” he said, adding that “you got a lot of people that care about Taylor for good reason. You just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I’ve always been pretty good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building.”