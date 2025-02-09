Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce Struts Into Super Bowl in Wild ‘Saturday Light Fever’ Outfit

  • 18 Shares
  • Updated
travis kelce super bowl outfit
Getty
Travis Kelce outfit in the Super Bowl 2025.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce showed up to Super Bowl 2025 in a burgundy outfit that evoked “Saturday Night Fever.”

Photos on Getty Images captured Kelce’s look.

travis kelce super bowl outfit

GettyTravis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives to the stadium before Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to People, Kelce “wore a suit that looked straight out of the 1970s.” People reported that the outfit consisted of a “rust-colored Amiri suit with wide-leg trousers and a loose-fitting jacket.” Some people posted side-by-side photos showing Kelce and John Travolta in the 1970s classic “Saturday Night Fever.”

Added People: “The sparkly shirt underneath was dangerously unbuttoned, which allowed the Super Bowl champ to show off plenty of chest hair.”

travis kelce

GettyTravis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives to the stadium before Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kelce and the Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2025 on February 9, 2025. Kelce wore the outfit for his pre-game walk into the stadium in New Orleans.

Videos also captured Kelce’s outfit.

Fan Reaction to Travis Kelce’s ‘Saturday Night Fever’ Look Was Mixed

According to People, Kelce accentuated the burgundy outfit with “gold accents on the lapels for added flair and a gold rose-shaped brooch on one side.”

Fans had a mixed reaction to the look.

One observer had different ideas than “Saturday Night Fever.”

“Travis Kelce arrives looking like a 70s porn director… or maybe an extra in Starsky & Hutch,” wrote that observer on X.

“Kelce going for the No Country For Old Men look?” wrote another fan.

“My guy is Stayin’ Alive with that fit!! 🕺🏼” wrote another observer on X, getting into the pun game and also spotted the John Travolta film reference.

“Throw that suit on a grill and it’d be SIZZLING 🔥🌭” wrote another person.

“He just stepped out of the DeLorean, and straight from the ’70s with that outfit 😆 Only Kelce,” another fan responded.

Some fans were angling for the ’70s to have a comeback. “I love the 70s pimp vibe, and I’m being serious. That was a golden age of men’s fashion,” wrote one person on X.

But another person offered: “The NFL red carpet fashion walk is worse than the targeting rule.”

Travis Kelce Went on a Date Night With Taylor Swift in New Orleans

According to Nola News, Kelce has been having some fun in New Orleans before the Super Bowl. On Friday, he went out for dinner at a French restaurant in New Orleans with Swift and another couple, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Mahomes’ wife Brittany, according to Nola News.

A video posted to Instagram by Nola News captured Swift and Kelce holding hands as they walked out of the restaurant to see a waiting crowd.

According to Nola News’ video, Swift wore a black dress. Kelce did not opt for burgundy during that fashion outing.

The walk into the stadium for the Super Bowl has become something of a catwalk as football players sometimes show up in outlandish or just creative outfits.

Jessica McBride is a reporter covering sports for Heavy. She is a former reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Waukesha Freeman newspapers in Wisconsin and is a senior journalism instructor at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. More about Jessica McBride

Read More

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Travis Kelce Struts Into Super Bowl in Wild ‘Saturday Light Fever’ Outfit

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x