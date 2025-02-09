Travis Kelce Struts Into Super Bowl in Wild ‘Saturday Light Fever’ Outfit

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce showed up to Super Bowl 2025 in a burgundy outfit that evoked “Saturday Night Fever.”

Photos on Getty Images captured Kelce’s look.

According to People, Kelce “wore a suit that looked straight out of the 1970s.” People reported that the outfit consisted of a “rust-colored Amiri suit with wide-leg trousers and a loose-fitting jacket.” Some people posted side-by-side photos showing Kelce and John Travolta in the 1970s classic “Saturday Night Fever.”

Added People: “The sparkly shirt underneath was dangerously unbuttoned, which allowed the Super Bowl champ to show off plenty of chest hair.”

Kelce and the Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2025 on February 9, 2025. Kelce wore the outfit for his pre-game walk into the stadium in New Orleans.

Videos also captured Kelce’s outfit.

Fan Reaction to Travis Kelce’s ‘Saturday Night Fever’ Look Was Mixed

According to People, Kelce accentuated the burgundy outfit with “gold accents on the lapels for added flair and a gold rose-shaped brooch on one side.”

Fans had a mixed reaction to the look.

One observer had different ideas than “Saturday Night Fever.”

“Travis Kelce arrives looking like a 70s porn director… or maybe an extra in Starsky & Hutch,” wrote that observer on X.

“Kelce going for the No Country For Old Men look?” wrote another fan.

“My guy is Stayin’ Alive with that fit!! 🕺🏼” wrote another observer on X, getting into the pun game and also spotted the John Travolta film reference.

“Throw that suit on a grill and it’d be SIZZLING 🔥🌭” wrote another person.

“He just stepped out of the DeLorean, and straight from the ’70s with that outfit 😆 Only Kelce,” another fan responded.

Some fans were angling for the ’70s to have a comeback. “I love the 70s pimp vibe, and I’m being serious. That was a golden age of men’s fashion,” wrote one person on X.

But another person offered: “The NFL red carpet fashion walk is worse than the targeting rule.”

Travis Kelce Went on a Date Night With Taylor Swift in New Orleans

According to Nola News, Kelce has been having some fun in New Orleans before the Super Bowl. On Friday, he went out for dinner at a French restaurant in New Orleans with Swift and another couple, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Mahomes’ wife Brittany, according to Nola News.

A video posted to Instagram by Nola News captured Swift and Kelce holding hands as they walked out of the restaurant to see a waiting crowd.

According to Nola News’ video, Swift wore a black dress. Kelce did not opt for burgundy during that fashion outing.

The walk into the stadium for the Super Bowl has become something of a catwalk as football players sometimes show up in outlandish or just creative outfits.