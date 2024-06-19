Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Defends ‘Exclusive’ Super Bowl Ring Typo

Word has gotten out quickly that the Kansas City Chiefs‘ latest Super Bowl ring has a typo on it. But according to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that makes the ring all the more special.

“I think it makes it more unique. Like, ‘Oh, yeah, we made it really detailed, and, oops, we screwed up,” Travis told his brother Jason Kelce on the June 19 episode of the “New Heights” podcast. Travis went on to say the mistake makes the ring “more exclusive.”

Before making that comment, Kelce wondered why anyone cared about the typo.

“I don’t give a s—,” Travis said. “I like it that we didn’t give a f— about what seed Miami is,” Travis went on. “They were the seventh. Who cares? They could’ve done no seeds on the side of them. I would’ve been fine.”

What Was Typo on Chiefs’ 2024 Super Bowl Ring?

The typo on Kansas City’s 2024 Super Bowl ring involved the playoff seedings that appeared on the ring. The Chiefs played the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round, and Miami was the sixth seed in the postseason. However, the Dolphins are listed as the seventh seed on the ring. The actual seventh seed in the AFC was the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kansas City’s Super Bowl rings cost approximately $40,000 each. So, it was a costly mistake to make on a very unique piece of jewelry.

Many users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the typo.

“The #Chiefs dropping the ball on proofing the text on the ring is the perfect representation of what was their 2023 campaign. #WorldChamps,” one user wrote.

“This is not a typo. It’s 7 because that’s how many ppl had their limbs amputated from frostbite at that game,” another user wrote.

Travis Kelce Ready for Large Workload in 2024

Despite being 34 years old with 11 years of NFL experience under his belt and all the accolades you can dream of, Kelce not only isn’t thinking about retiring yet but is ready to take on the same large workload he’s been entrusted with throughout his career.

“Wear and tear me, baby. I’m ready for it, man. Put the load on me,” Kelce said during his press conference on June 11. “I love being accountable for these — the men and women in this building, Chiefs Kingdom. I love the aspect of ‘everybody count on me to try to make a play for the team.’ Just doing the right things out on the field and better judgment for the team. I don’t think anything from last year put more miles on me, made me less of a player, I think it was all-in-all just focus, being my own worst critic, [and] capitalizing on situations that I should have.”

Kelce has new playmakers around him on offense, which includes veteran wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy. Because of those players, defenses will need to respect Kansas City’s deep passing game, which should open opportunities for Kelce in the short to intermediate parts of the passing game.

That’s why, despite being in his mid-30s, the sky is the limit for Kelce in 2024 as he and the Chiefs embark on their quest for a three-peat.