Fans Demand Punishment for Travis Kelce Tackle During Chargers Game

After returning from a bye, the Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers as the AFC’s only undefeated team.

However, things took a disastrous turn during the very first offensive drive at Arrowhead Stadium on October 18.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce exited the game with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury. He walked gingerly off the field and got his ankle taped up. Kelce, however, returned to play, a great sign for the 37-year-old veteran. But fans couldn’t believe there was no call on the play.

Chiefs Fans Called Out Chargers Linebacker Daiyan Henley for What Appeared to Be a Hip Drop Tackle

Social media immediately blew up with comments calling out Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley for what appeared to be an illegal tackle on Kelce.

Dr. Davis J. Chao posted a video of the tackle and wrote, “By video, mild right high eversion ankle sprain. Possible to tape and return.” One person commented, “be sure to say how it was a clear hip drop.” One fan added, “The [expletive] hip drop is taking all our guys out. And guarantee the league won’t fine him.”

Kansas City Star’s PJ Green posted, “Daiyan Henley’s tackle on Travis Kelce was a sliding hip drop where his shoulder dinged Kelce’s ankle. They’ll probably tape him up and see how it goes. Definitely could’ve been a flag.”

Another person complained, “Henley should have been flagged for a hip drop tackle on Travis Kelce there.”

Chargers LB Daiyan Henley Could Face a 5-Figure League Fine for the Tackle on Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

A hip drop tackle, when called, results in a 15-yard penalty. According to league rules, a first-time offender will be charged $17,911. That financial punishment rises to $23,882 for the second offense.

Even if a flag is not thrown in real time, a player may still incur a fine. The NFL and NFLPA collective bargaining agreement states, “Player infractions may come to the league’s attention in a variety of ways. The league may respond to an official’s call during a game or to a specific play that a team submits for review.

“The NFL Officiating Department also reviews every play from every game and refers potential violations to the Football Operations compliance team.”

All fines collected go toward the Professional Athletes Foundation and the NFL Foundation. Henley, a former third-round pick is playing the final year of his $5.4 million rookie contract.