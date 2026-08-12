Travis Kelce Finally Opens Up About ‘Wife’ Taylor Swift, ‘Crazy’ MSG Wedding & the Return of Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce is officially back at Kansas City Chiefs training camp — and for the first time since his July 3 wedding, he is opening up about married life with Taylor Swift.

Kelce spoke to reporters at Chiefs training camp and reflected on the couple’s wedding at Madison Square Garden, describing the celebration as the “best night” of his life. The Chiefs tight end also explained why getting married at the famous New York City arena held special meaning for him.

After talking about Swift and the wedding, Kelce turned his attention back to football and Patrick Mahomes. He praised his longtime quarterback for the way he has responded to last season’s adversity and said Mahomes is already competing at a high level following his knee injury.

Travis Kelce Calls Wedding to Taylor Swift the ‘Best Night of My Life’

Kelce did not hold back when asked about his offseason and his wedding to Swift.

“It was a fun offseason, man. Wedding was the best night of my life. And I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and, you know, had fun with us,” Kelce said. “And, yeah, that’s about all I really got from that night. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration, but it’s football, baby.”

Kelce also explained why Madison Square Garden was such a meaningful choice for the couple.

Swift attended a New York Knicks playoff game at MSG while Kelce was back with the Chiefs for offseason work, preventing him from joining her. Getting married at the arena gave him a much different opportunity to experience a venue he had admired since childhood.

“And they were rocking, and my wife went when I was stuck in training minicamp, so I didn’t get my opportunity to go then,” Kelce said. “So, it’s kind of cool to be able to, you know, live out my childhood dream of being in that venue and, you know, the mecca of all sports venues. Being able to get married in there.”

Kelce thanked Madison Square Garden’s owners for helping make the private ceremony possible.

“Can’t thank, you know, the owners of MSG for allowing us to get the opportunity to do that, knowing that we wanted a private event and everything,” he continued. “So, it was perfect. And the AC was cooking, baby. That was the best part.”

Kelce also made it clear that his attention has shifted back to football.

“You know, I still got a lot of love for this game,” he said. “You know, I still think I can go out and play at a high level, and I wanna go out there and prove myself that I can play at a better level than I did last year. And I think that’s probably the biggest thing for me is making sure that I’m accountable for the guys in this room and every single play that I’m out there.”

Kelce Confirms Patrick Mahomes Is ‘Playing His Tail Off’ After Injury

Kelce had plenty to say about Mahomes, who is working his way back after suffering a serious knee injury last season.

“One of the most surprising things you’ll ever find out about playing with Pat Mahomes is the guy’s got a good cadence,” Kelce said. “There’s something with the frequency of his voice, and when he says, ‘Holla!’ it really gets you, too. So everybody’s just got to, mentally, when you’re tired, you really got to lock in because that frequency can get you to jump no matter what. It’s a good cadence.”

Kelce then turned serious while discussing Mahomes’ return.

“Everybody knows I love that guy. That’s a brother to me,” Kelce said. “You know, so proud of the way he handled adversity from last year to right now. Obviously, we still got about, what, a month — less than a month — till the first game, but you see him out here, man. You see him enjoying the game, competing at a high level, not thinking about the knee, and he’s playing his tail off right now and leading us.”

Kelce believes having Mahomes setting the example changes the tone for the entire Chiefs roster.

“The biggest thing is when you get your leaders out there, your best players out there, and they’re setting the tone, setting the standard of the team,” he said. “As long as one’s out there doing that, man, we’re gonna be a good football team.”

Kelce has also noticed a change in the way Mahomes leads his teammates.

“I would say the accountability to everybody around him,” Kelce said. “You know, there’s one thing everybody is, you know, you can either lead by example or lead with your voice. I think he’s been more prone to — obviously, he’s always led by example — but to hold somebody accountable man-to-man and try and get the best out of them without them turning on you.”

He added that Mahomes’ leadership becomes particularly important as players work through the most difficult portion of camp.

“Things like that, especially in the dog days of camp, it can get real — it can get real ugly mentally,” Kelce continued. “But I think Pat does an unbelievable job of that, and it’s been one of those things that’s gotten better and better over the years. Just as, you know, he holds me accountable, you know.”

Travis Kelce Says Chiefs Training Camp Remains His ‘Sanctuary’

Despite everything that changed for Kelce during the offseason, the veteran tight end said returning to training camp in St. Joseph remains important to him.

“It’s always gonna be my sanctuary,” Kelce said. “I think St. Joe’s got a special place in my heart. A time and, you know, you need to have these days. You need to have this time of grinding with the guys, being around them all day every day, start to create that chemistry and that standard of how we’re gonna do things.”

Kelce said he has noticed an increased intensity around the Chiefs offense this year.

“And this year it’s ramped up even more, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” he continued. “And man, it feels good to have the leaders out there, you know, all feeling the same thing.”