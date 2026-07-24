Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Announcement Shines Light on Heartwarming Act

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took some heat for the chaos that their wedding brought to New York City, but now they’re earning praise for an act of generosity toward some of the city’s first responders.

Kelce and Swift tied the knot on July 3 in a ceremony at Madison Square Garden, with the ceremony attracting scores of their famous friends. The couple reportedly footed the bill for some of the additional security costs, as well as $26 million that they collectively donated to a host of local causes.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Earn Praise for $2 Million Donation

One of those charities is now sharing praise for Kelce and Swift while discussing the impact their donations will have on families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

The couple gave a $2 million donation to Answer The Call, also known as the N.Y. Police and Fire Widows’ & Children’s Benefit Fund. The organization supports families of police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel killed in the line of duty.

The organization thanked Kelce and Swift in an Instagram post this week.

“Taylor and Travis, thank you for your incredible generosity and for standing with the families of fallen New York City first responders,” the organization wrote. “Your gift will make a tangible difference in their lives.”

Answer the Call also shared some of the personal messages from families who thanked Kelce and Swift. Amanda Rivera, whose father was killed in the line of duty in 2024, said the organization was a huge help for their family.

“Early in those first years following my dad’s passing, it was hard to find our way and find support for my mom and me,” Rivera wrote. “We felt so alone in our grief, and thought no one knew what we were going through. Then, Answer The Call came into our lives for the better. We found a community where people knew what the other has been through, and made friends who eventually became family.”

Rivera said she has been a longtime fan of Swift, though hasn’t converted to become a Chiefs fan.

“Knowing that you both decided to support Answer The Call, to support us, means the world to me,” Rivera said. “I’ve been a Swiftie ever since Debut, and I am a football fan (sorry, Travis. I am a Giants fan, even though the Chiefs are the better team). Thank you, Tay and Trav, for your support and donation. I hope you both know how much we appreciate and love you both.”

Travis Kelce Getting Back to Work

The couple was able to enjoy a few weeks of quiet after their wedding, retreating to Montana for a few days after their ceremony before attending another wedding, this one for former Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Kelce is getting back to work soon, however, with the Chiefs set to start training camp on July 28. The team is looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade, with Kelce opting against retirement and signing a new three-year contract.