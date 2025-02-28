Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Hit ‘First Big Bump’ in Relationship: Report

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been going strong for more than a year now, every relationship has some bumps, and a new report states that Kelce and Swift have come up against their “first big bump” as a couple. Consider they’ve been together since summer 2024, if this is truly their first significant hurdle, then they’re doing pretty well.

The report discusses Swift being booed at the Super Bowl and how that’s factoring into her relationship with Kelce.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Changing a Few Things

In a report published in Radar Online on Wednesday, February 26, entertainment expert Matthew Acton shared some things a source told the publication about Swift and Kelce’s current relationship. The article states the two are “re-evaluating” how they are in public together following Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl.

“I mean, the girl really thinks of herself as a decent person, always trying to do the right thing, so this whole ordeal must be super unsettling for her,” the source stated. “Rumor has it that she’s been advised to keep a low profile for now. Can you imagine?”

The source added that “things have definitely taken a weird turn for her and Travis” and mentioned it being the “first big bump in their otherwise fun romance.”

On top of that, the two have “been having some seriously awkward chats with their teams about when they should step out in public and what the vibe should even be like,” the source also told Radar Online. “Talk about taking the romance out of the relationship.”

The source even stated that family and friends of the couple “are on high alert” and “worried about the couple.” Their family and friends also hope the two “can navigate through this tricky phase in their love saga.”

So, the booing incident has certainly created some fallout. But, if these two are as in love as they seem, it will hopefully be nothing they can’t handle.

Travis Kelce Talks Heartbreak from Eagles Loss

While Swift may be hurting from being booed at the Super Bowl, Kelce is still getting over losing that game to the Eagles. There was so much hype leading up to the big game, and then the Chiefs lost, 40-22, and never really had a solid showing on the field. It’s not something you get over overnight. But, Kelce says Swift’s music is actually helping him get through it.

During the Wednesday, February 26, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason, Travis openly discussed his feelings after the Eagles loss and how he’s moving forward.

“Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first,” Kelce said. “I listen to music that is very telling of my mood.” Then, he said, “I just listen to Taylor’s music. She has something for everything.” Swift does have a range of genres for Travis to cry to, from pop to country to even some hip-hop.

Kelce added that his girlfriend’s music is helping him through “how the Eagles broke my heart.”