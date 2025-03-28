Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Looking to Make Big Change: Report

A new report states that Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift are looking to make a major life change together.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift are still going strong, and as they inch closer and closer to their two-year anniversary, followers want to know how the relationship is progressing.

It’s really adorable how these two have supported each other since first starting to date in 2023. Swift, of course, has been a regular at Kelce’s home games, while staying away from most of the away games, due to security issues. The pop star was even at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, which the Kansas City Chiefs sadly lost to the Eagles. Kelce, meanwhile, has attended plenty of shows on Swift’s epic Eras Tour, which wrapped up in December 2024.

A new report states that this couple is looking to take things to the next step, and it’s a bit of a surprise how.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift May Move

While Kelce is coming back to the Chiefs for the 2025, nobody knows if he’ll retire after that. But, we do know that eventually, he’ll have to play his final game in the league, and perhaps he’ll want to relocate to an area that’s more private. Swift, of course, is a star wherever she goes, so she may appreciate a more private location, too, away from all the attention.

According to a March 26 report from the Radar Online, Kelce and Swift have been looking for a house in Montana during the offseason, and part of the reason is because it’s a more remote location. The report states that they could build “a life together” there, too.

“Swift and Kelce love Montana as there are no paparazzi, no pressure — just mountains, good food, and close friends,” a source told Radar Online in the piece. “It’s their happy place. They could see themselves building a life there someday. It’s the one place they truly feel free.”

So, it’s possible that one day, Kelce and Swift will build a life together in beautiful Montana. Perhaps we’ll even get a Taylor Swift song about the Montana life.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Chat Weight Loss on Their Podcast

On the March 25 episode of their New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce talked about the latter’s weight loss challenge. On the show, Jason revealed that he’s competing in a weight loss challenge against friend and former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Beau Allen.

“Beau Allen reached out and said, ‘Do you wanna do a competition on who can lose the most body fat percentage but still gain muscle?'” Jason said on the show. “Beau wants to have some competition.”

Jason added that, “It’s kind of embarrassing seeing your body broken down like this,” Jason admitted to Travis. “Although, I’m not gonna lie. It’s a good calf-to-hamstring ratio, I think.”

So far, it’s going well. Jason says that he’s already noticing some good results, and that his main goal is to “try and lose as much body fat percentage as possible in three months.”

Travis talked his brother up, saying, “That’s a strong man right there.”

