Travis Kelce Beats Taylor Swift in Unexpected Competition

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are in two different worlds. She’s one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, while he’s one of the most successful professional athletes of his era. But, the two have found themselves competing against each other this holiday season in the same field: music.

Kelce and his brother, Jason, both sing with Boyz II Men on the new holiday song, “It’s Christmastime (In Cleveland Heights).” As it turns out, Travis and Jason have actually beaten Swift with this holiday single.

Travis Kelce Achieves Something Taylor Swift Never Has in Music

“It’s Christmastime (In Cleveland Heights)” arrived on Friday, November 1, and since then, it’s been doing well on the charts. The guys of Boyz II Men give the track a cool R&B feel, as they sing the beautiful lyrics, “It feels so good to be back home again with all my family and friends, sharing gifts and memories we make under the Christmas tree.”

Now, “It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)” has arrived at No. 8 on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart, per Billboard. The song also has more than 70,000 Spotify streams as of Monday, November 18.

Even though Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift has topped multiple charts, she’s actually never topped the R&B Digital Song Sales chart, so he beat her out, in a sense, and was the first in the couple to dominate this chart. We highly doubt she’s upset or threatened by Travis’ budding music career. Swift, after all, is one of the most successful musicians of all time and continues to break records.

Upon releasing the single, Travis said it was an honor to work with Boyz II Men on the track. As it turns out, he’s a longtime fan of the group.

“I always have a blast when I get to join the guys on the Christmas album, but it was wild to be on a song with a group as iconic and timeless as Boyz II Men,” Travis said in a statement. “My friends and I grew up on their music, and it’s still in the rotation today, so it was just an unreal experience.”

Travis Kelce Has a History of Singing Christmas Songs

“It’s Christmastime (In Cleveland Heights)” was the first single released off A Philly Special Christmas Party, the third holiday album from “The Philly Specials,” bringing together Jason and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Last year’s A Philly Special Christmas Special featured festive tunes such as “This Christmas,” “All I Want for Christmas is You,” “Fairytale of Philadelphia” and more. It’s all for a good cause, too, as these albums benefit charity.

Travis has appeared on these holiday albums before, and “It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)” isn’t his first time on the Billboard charts. His holiday collaboration “Fairytale of Philadelphia” with his brother has earned him spots on multiple Billboard charts before, and the song has also made it onto multiple Spotify Christmas playlists and has more than 3 million Spotify streams as of Monday, November 18.