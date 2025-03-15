Hi, Subscriber

New Photos of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Surface on Date Night

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Getty
View the first photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together since the Super Bowl, taken during the couple's date night in New York City.

Ever since Taylor Swift wrapped up her epic Eras Tour in late 2024 and Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs fell in a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in February, the couple has been difficult to spot.

Sure, Kelce has been doing regular episodes of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason, but Kelce and Swift haven’t been seen together in public as a couple.

Various reports have indicated that the beloved couple is spending the offseason together but were able to go on vacation and keep a low enough profile not to be spotted out and about, until now.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Sightings

The first Kelce and Swift sighting came with a report from the outlet Deuxmoi on Saturday, March 8, which stated, “Travis is just as loved-up as ever” and that “it’s only fitting they take some necessary R&R to be a normal couple.”

“Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the US but went unnoticed when they did so,” a source told Deuxmoi at the time. “They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together.” A night without the cameras around had to be a refreshing change. Deuxmoi received a sighting of America’s Sweethearts in a city outside of Los Angeles this past week. We’ll keep the details on the DL for now (for the sake of their privacy).”

But now, we have a photo. On Friday, March 14, Deuxmoi shared pictures of Swift and Kelce entering Del Frisco’s Grille on Friday night. The restaurant is located at Brookfield Place in New York City.

“DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE…Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted headed to Del Frisco’s Grille for dinner,” Deuxmoi shared on Instagram.

According to a report in People the outing “lasted over three hours” and “Swift wore an oversized gray blazer that she paired with burgundy heels. Kelce, meanwhile, complemented her in a gray button-down shirt, which he wore with baggy light-washed denim jeans.”

Chiefs TE Talks About His Relationship With Taylor Swift

So, for those who have been worried about the lack of Kelce and Swift sightings, rest easy that the couple appears to be going strong. In fact, Kelce is still glowing over his relationship with Swift.

In January, Kelce got candid about his relationship with the superstar during an episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, saying that they enable each other to be the “best version” of each other, which is so sweet. They also, he said, support each other in their goals and dreams.

“I’m enjoying all aspects of life. I couldn’t be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium,” Kelce said.

He added, “I think, personally, that’s the beauty of being in a very strong relationship — is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

,

Comments

