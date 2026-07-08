Travis Kelce Confirms Major Taylor Swift Engagement Theory Days After Their Wedding

Travis Kelce finally confirmed a long-running fan theory about his engagement to Taylor Swift just days after the couple tied the knot.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about the milestone during the July 8 season finale of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. Although the episode was recorded before his July 3 wedding to Swift, Kelce revealed new details about the day he decided to propose.

Kelce confirmed he was secretly planning to ask Swift to marry him while she appeared on the season premiere of “New Heights” in August 2025.

“Starting it with Taylor, pretty epic. During that recording the entire time, I’m planning, like, I’m gonna ask this woman to marry me after,” Kelce said.

The revelation confirmed what many Swift fans had suspected for nearly a year.

Travis Kelce Confirms When He Planned to Propose to Taylor Swift

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Swift appeared on the season premiere of “New Heights,” which aired on August 13, 2025. Kelce and Swift announced their engagement less than two weeks later on August 26.

Fans quickly began trying to determine exactly when the proposal took place. Many became convinced Kelce popped the question shortly after Swift finished recording the podcast.

One of the clues was Swift’s hair. Fans noticed what appeared to be an imprint from the headphones she wore during the “New Heights” recording in photos from the couple’s proposal.

Kelce has now confirmed that he was thinking about the proposal throughout Swift’s appearance.

“During that recording the entire time, I’m planning, like, I’m gonna ask this woman to marry me after,” he said.

Looking back on the episode, Kelce called it “one I’ll remember forever.”

The July 8 “New Heights” finale featured Tom Brady but did not include any discussion of Kelce’s wedding. The episode was recorded before Kelce and Swift exchanged vows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Married in Front of About 1,000 Guests

Kelce’s comments came less than a week after he and Swift married on July 3.

Approximately 1,000 guests attended the wedding, which transformed select areas of Madison Square Garden for the ceremony and reception.

“It looked like a forest,” a source told People of the wedding decor, which included trees and ferns. The arena’s seats were also covered in white.

Swift walked down the aisle to a stage where she and Kelce exchanged vows. According to People, the couple read from gold books and each spoke for approximately 20 minutes.

The bride and groom also gave guests embroidered handkerchiefs featuring their monogram.

Swift’s representative confirmed that both of the couple’s ceremony looks were created by Christian Dior Haute Couture.

“They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom,” the statement said.

The couple also chose not to have traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen.

“Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler,” Swift’s representative said.