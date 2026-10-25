Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Family Plans Reportedly Hinge on Chiefs Career Decision

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly considering how his NFL future could affect their plans to start a family following their July 2026 wedding.

The couple married at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, but a new report suggests they are not rushing to have children as Kelce considers the next chapter of his career.

According to the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old tight end’s decision about whether to retire from professional football could play a significant role in determining when the couple starts a family.

“Travis and his career, whether it is coming to a close or not, will all be determined on how this year ends,” an insider told the outlet. “If he wins the Super Bowl, that might be it. If they don’t and he still feels good, he might continue.”

Kelce is currently in his 14th NFL season and has considered retirement following each of the past two seasons.

Travis Kelce’s Retirement Decision Could Determine When He and Taylor Swift Have Children

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Kelce’s potential retirement is reportedly only one part of the couple’s considerations.

The source explained that his post-football career opportunities could also affect their plans.

“If he doesn’t continue, what career opportunities will he decide to take? Lots of questions still to be answered and once they are, then kids can be added into the equation,” the insider said. “They are both very blessed to have a little extra time on their side to figure it all out.”

Kelce has expanded his career beyond football through his podcast, “New Heights,” which he co-hosts with his older brother, Jason Kelce. The future Hall of Famer has also been open about his interest in broadcasting after his playing career ends.

Chiefs Tight End Previously Addressed Having Kids With Taylor Swift

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Although Kelce has not revealed when he hopes to become a father, he has previously expressed interest in having children.

During a June episode of “New Heights,” Kelce addressed the possibility of starting a family.

“I see it in our future, for sure,” he said.

The comment came before the couple’s wedding, which followed their summer 2025 engagement.

Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023, and their relationship quickly became a major storyline surrounding the Chiefs.

Swift has regularly attended Kansas City games throughout their relationship, including the team’s October 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs defeated the Chargers, with Swift watching from the stands.

The singer wore a scarlet Louis Vuitton turtleneck bodysuit, matching the Chiefs’ team colors. She completed the outfit with Louis Vuitton monogram earrings and a ruby-encrusted ring from Retrouvai.

Travis Kelce Reveals Unexpected Change Since His Relationship With Taylor Swift Began

As Kelce considers his future in the NFL, he recently discussed how his relationship with Swift has changed how he interacts with football fans.

During an October episode of “New Heights,” Jason asked his brother how many new Chiefs fans had started following the team because of Swift.

Kelce explained that he has heard from parents who now watch football with their daughters.

“I will say this, I have a lot more people coming up to me expressing their stories of them and their daughters having a moment of watching football together. And that has been undoubtedly the majority of people that come up to me that talk football just off the street,” Kelce said.

He added that many fans have thanked him for introducing their families to the sport through his relationship with Swift.

“I didn’t have that one on the guard when I started dating Tay, let alone asked her to marry me, but it’s been pretty cool to see the influx of Chiefs fans outside of all the Super Bowl appearances and all that,” Kelce said.