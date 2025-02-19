Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Have a New Roommate

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a new friend to comfort them following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift both finally have some time off from their main gigs, since the Chiefs are in the offseason and Swift’s Eras tour wrapped up last December. The two have been so busy the past few months, so it’s different now that they have some time out of the spotlight, free of any distractions.

As it turns out, Kelce has added a new addition to his “family,” which his brother Jason, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles, disclosed during a podcast appearance.

Travis Kelce Has a New Housemate

As Kelce contemplates whether or not to retire during the offseason, he won’t be alone. Of course, he’ll have Swift by his side, helping him decide whether to move on from the NFL or go at it one more season. But, during an appearance on the “Fitz & Whit” podcast hosted by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth on Tuesday, February 18, Kelce’s brother Jason revealed that Travis has a new pup.

The topic came up while Jason was talking about his brother getting some expensive furniture. That furniture didn’t stay pristine for long, though, since Travis’ new puppy apparently had a day with it.

“He had these couches, and they were like green velvet,” Jason said. “Like, over-the-top couches. I’m like, I’m not going to say the dollar amount, but I’m like, dude, what are these couches?”

Jason added that Travis insisted that the costly couches were “an investment,” but Jason broke the hard news to Travis that the couches would not retain value.

Jason turned out to be right about this one, as he explains, “I came back maybe six months after that, and I come back and one of the couches is like pushed up against the wall. I’m like, why did you move the couch?”

Travis explained that his puppy had chewed a hole on that lovely couch. “He just got a puppy,” Jason commented, adding that, “The puppy had chewed a hole in the back of it.”

So, amid all the furniture talk, Jason revealed that Travis and Swift have a new puppy. So, now Travis has not just Swift comforting him after that Super Bowl loss, but also a new pup.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Decompressing

Now that Kelce and Swift have some time away from large commitments, a report says they’re going to lay low in Kansas City for the next few months.

“They both want to rest and decompress,” a source told US Magazine in a February 18 feature. “Neither of them have huge commitments coming up.”

A second source told US Weekly, “There’s no way to have a relationship when they’re all over the place with work.” That’s so true. They added, “It’s going to be easier now to find time to go over plans and make sure everything aligns.”

So, the next few months are all about rest and relaxation for Kelce and Swift. Kelce will also be making his decision on whether to retire. The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, in 40-22 loss.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

