Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Could Be in a New ‘Phase’ of Their Relationship

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is on a bye week, so he and girlfriend Taylor Swift attended a MLB game on Monday, October 14. The two were spotted at the New York Yankees‘ Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS, which the Yankees won.

Of course, all eyes were on Kelce and Swift, including the eyes of some body language experts. One expert says the couple’s body language signals they could be in a new “phase” of their relationship.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce May Have Moved Beyond ‘Butterflies and Rainbows’

In an October 15 feature for PureWow, Philip Mutz deciphers Swift and Kelce’s body language and points to previous body language analysis, too.

“The manner in which the pair naturally intertwines their fingers without making a big show of things clearly indicates that they’ve reached a stable and much more comfortable level of their relationship,” Mutz noted.

Later, Mutz discussed how the pop star and football great could be moving into a new “phase” of their relationship.

“Fans like myself have seen many versions of Swift over the years as she’s evolved,” Mutz noted. “And now I’m glad to see that Swift and Kelce have moved beyond the initial butterflies and rainbows phase to the more mature, comfortable relationship 2.0.”

Mutz also noted that the body language on the baseball date lines up with Swift’s body language at Kelce’s October 7 game against the New Orleans Saints.

“New love is often marked by giddiness, silliness and wild displays of affection,” Mutz said in an October 8 feature. “We certainly got plenty of those from Swift and Kelce early on. But as their relationship has evolved and matured, it seems that they are in a much more grounded and comfortable place—likely a good sign for the future.”

Mutz added that this “definitely appears to be the case based on their easy conversation during” the baseball “outing while still maintaining body contact. You can see it further as they lean in toward one another, Kelce placing a hand gently on her shoulder.”

Travis Kelce Says He and Taylor Swift Will Get Criticized If the Chiefs Lose a Game

Play

Kelce says that he believes his undefeated Kansas City Chiefs have to stay that way or get criticized by fans who think his relationship with Swift is somehow causing issues with the team.

On the Wednesday, October 16, episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason, Kelce said he expects some criticism about dating Swift if they lose a game. Heading into NFL Week 7, the Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated with a record of 5-0.

Speaking with podcast guest and sports analyst Pat McAfee, Kelce said, “I’ve just got to keep winning,” adding that “if we lose a game,” it’s going to “rain down, baby.” He added that, “We’ve just got to keep winning, keep staying on top.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will do a Super Bowl LVIII rematch of sorts against the San Francisco 49ers, who are 3-3, on Sunday, October 20.

Swift will be back on The Eras tour starting Friday, October 18.